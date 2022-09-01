Metro Roundup: KultureCity hosts KultureBall 2022

× Expand Photo by Leah Eagle Actor Channing Tatum enters the KultureBall 2022 event at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

KultureBall 2022, an invisible disability inclusion charity gala, was held at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham on Aug. 27.

The event, presented by All Elite Wrestling and the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation, raised $1.7 million for KultureCity, a Birmingham-based nonprofit that promotes acceptance of people with sensory needs and invisible disabilities.

KultureCity has held the annual KultureBall as its premier charity event since 2014. The event was sensory-inclusive with American sign language interpreters, trained volunteers, sensory bags for guests, service dogs and a pop-up sensory room.

Funds raised at the gala will be used to further sensory-inclusive certifications for medical facilities, schools, first responders, special events/concerts and venues, as well as additional initiatives.

Actor Channing Tatum, who was named KultureCity's Advocate of the Year, was born in Cullman, where he lived until around the age of 4. He said he had a very complex upbringing with his experience in school and learning in general, due to his dyslexia.

"To have an organization like KultureCity existing back when I was going to school would have changed my entire life," Tatum said. "I'm thankful for where I am now, but I had to go through a process, like everybody has to go through to get to where they are."

Tatum said he never really jumped on to a realization or movement but feels what KultureCity is doing is just the beginning.

He said he was glad to be named Advocate of the Year and was glad to be able to attend this year's event and spend some time with KultureCity founders Julian and Michelle Maha.

"I want to hear what other people have to say," Tatum said. "People that have been involved with the organization longer than I have. I want to hear what everybody else is experiencing."

KultureCity honored six individuals and organizations for their work and advocacy in the disability community with the “KultureCity Human Highlight Awards.” Sensory-inclusive honorees included:

Venue of the Year – Georgia Aquarium (presented by Uma Srivastava, KultureCity executive director)

(presented by Uma Srivastava, KultureCity executive director) Advocate of the Year – Channing Tatum (presented by Simu Liu, actor and KultureCity board member)

(presented by Simu Liu, actor and KultureCity board member) City of the Year – Helena (presented by Dominique Wilkins, NBA Hall of Famer and KultureCity board chairman)

(presented by Dominique Wilkins, NBA Hall of Famer and KultureCity board chairman) Never of the Year moment – Carnival Cruise Line (presented by Renae Ingles, KultureCity board member

(presented by Renae Ingles, KultureCity board member Partner of the Year – NFL (presented by Copeland Spires)

(presented by Copeland Spires) Person of the Year – Zion Clark (presented by Jade Cargill All Elite Wrestling Turner Broadcasting System Champion)

Stay tuned for details on KultureBall 2023. For more information, please e-mail suppport@kulturecity.org.