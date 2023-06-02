Metro Roundup: Homewood Streetfest returns to Patriot Park

× Expand Staff photo The 2018 Streetfest brought out a couple hundred families and Homewood residents to Patriot Park in the evening.

The Homewood Streetfest is returning for its ninth installment, Saturday, June 3, at Patriot Park.

An annual tradition sponsored by the West Homewood Neighborhood Association, the Homewood Streetfest is a free event for the community to gather for a day of fun, music and food and serves as an excellent opportunity for local businesses to gain exposure. It’s also a great excuse to bring people to Patriot Park on Oak Grove Road.

“We just wanted to set up something free and was accessible and would bring folks to Patriot Park,” said Justin Limbaugh, a member of the West Homewood Neighborhood Association.

“We thought with all the green space we have there and businesses kind of littered around, we felt like it wasn't being used, so let's just wrap something around it and turn it into an event,” Limbaugh added. “People keep showing up every year, so we just keep throwing it.”

The 2023 edition of the Homewood Streetfest will feature live music from The Negotiators, a popular local cover band playing hits from the 1970s to today.

The event will also feature food trucks from around the area, face painting, inflatables and balloon animals.

Traditionally held the Saturday after Memorial Day, Streetfest is the first of two summer “bookend” festivals hosted by the West Homewood Neighborhood Association. The second festival, the Back-to-School Bash, is hosted in partnership with the city of Homewood each August on the Saturday before Labor Day.

The Streetfest is free through the sponsorship of local businesses like Kete Quick Cannon – Remax, Pizzeria G.M., Momma Goldberg’s, Shades Creek Dental, Ben True – State Farm, Limbaugh Toyota, Homewood Pharmacy, Big #1 Motorsports, Joe Falconer and Neighbors Ice Cream.