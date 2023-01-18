Metro Roundup: Homewood mayor shares his state-of-the-city address

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky gives his annual state-of-the-city address at the Homewood Chamber of Commerce luncheon at The Club on Jan. 17, 2023.

Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky gave his annual State of the City address on Tuesday, highlighting the city’s fiscal growth and new initiatives while outlining plans for the upcoming year.

McClusky spoke to a gathered crowd at The Club in Birmingham at the monthly luncheon hosted by the Homewood Chamber of Commerce.

Homewood, the mayor said, has “beautiful” neighborhoods, an “unmatched community presence, incredible walkability,” and a “tapestry” of businesses that other cities would love to have.

McClusky encouraged those listening to shop, dine and buy local from those businesses. Doing so helps the city continue what has been an upward trend of sales tax revenues. The city has averaged about $400,000 in surplus funds during the past five years and received a 7% increase in sales tax during fiscal 2022, a total of $1.8 million. While there was a slight property tax decrease from fiscal 2021 to 2022, about a $200,000 difference, business licenses increased by 15% and lodging tax revenues increased by 30%, due to the new Valley Hotel and The World Games. Homewood real estate also continues to rise in value, seeing a 12.5% increase in median home values during the past year. The median home value is now roughly $540,000.

In the most recently-passed budget, the city awarded bonuses to each employee along with a 5% cost-of-living adjustment to each employee, which answered longstanding concerns about the pay for first responders. In addition, the city has contracted with Lifeguard Ambulance Service to provide exclusive ambulances to the city in an effort to cut down on long wait times, McClusky said.

First responders recently completed KultureCity training to allow them to better serve those with sensory needs, McClusky said.

City projects include developing a stormwater master plan, continuing to study the possible new form of government that includes a city manager or city administrator and continued sidewalk projects, among other things, McClusky said.

McClusky also reported a 11% decrease in overall crime last year, especially in the areas of burglaries and robberies, along with sex crimes. Vehicle thefts were up 27%, he said. In 2022, the Fire Department handled 98 fire calls, 3,128 rescue calls and 428 service calls. Total calls totaled 4,755, he said.

The Homewood library was recognized as the only four-star library in the state according to the Library Journal, and, based on monthly visitors, is the busiest library in the state as well, McClusky said. Participation in parks and recreation continues to increase as well, the mayor said.

In education, Homewood City Schools continue to be recognized for their excellence, McClusky said.

In the business world, the city expects to hear from the multiple owners of Brookwood Village sometime this year, McClusky said. The property currently sits vacant and future development is made more challenging with multiple owners and multiple municipalities in control of different pieces.

McClusky also committed to listening more in this next year, understanding the needs and wants of residents. Everyone makes mistakes, he said, but it’s what happens next that counts.

“It’s how we work to correct those mistakes that show people who we are,” McClusky said.

Communication with residents and others is key, he said. The city now has an award-winning website, video recordings of committee and council meetings, along with video recaps of council meetings.

Also at the meeting, firefighter Craig Bullock, police officer Vernarr Hughes and city employee Bo Seagrist were named employees of the year.