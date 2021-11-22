Metro Roundup: Debate begins over Homewood entertainment districts

× Expand Homewood City Hall in Homewood, Alabama

Following the recent approval of an entertainment district in downtown Homewood, the city has begun discussions over asking the state Legislature to grant two new districts, one in Edgewood’s business district and one in West Homewood’s business district, stirring debate among community members.

The city is currently allowed under state law to have two entertainment districts and already has one that includes what is typically referred to as downtown Homewood. Instead of choosing between Edgewood and West Homewood for the second district, the city is seeking to have state legislators approve an extra district.

The city’s Public Safety Committee was the first to discuss the move and drew mostly negative feedback from Edgewood residents.

One parent said the committee needed to consider how many children not only live in Edgewood, but how many frequent the shops and restaurants included in the proposed district, while another asked the committee to take area residents' concerns into consideration.

Committee Chairman Andy Gwaltney said the district will not be advertised, but one resident said news of the district would spread.

Entertainment districts allow businesses with alcohol licenses to obtain a license which allows for the consumption of alcoholic beverages off-premises, allowing customers to purchase a drink and walk around within the district. No alcohol may be brought into the district, and the council would later set hours and other guidelines.

The committee recommended approval of requesting the Legislature to approve the two entertainment districts.

Finance Committee

In the Finance Committee, Jennie Whitman, chief financial officer for the Birmingham Zoo, spoke about reaching an agreement on what the city could receive from the zoo for its contributions, which fell from $25,000 to $10,000 last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While a “Homewood Day” has existed in the past, allowing residents to go into the zoo for free, there needs to be a “conversation” about possible discounts or other returns on the city’s investment, Whitman said.

While not wanting to shortchange the city, Whitman said the zoo does not want to hurt its overall operations.

The committee authorized Mayor Patrick McClusky to sign a contract sending funds for fiscal 2022 to the zoo and said he could later negotiate how much will be given to the organization.

The committee also heard from Trane, which has proposed replacing the chiller at City Hall at a cost of about $1.5 million, with an additional $23,000 per year for operational costs.

The current unit is a “dinosaur,” Trane representatives said. The company would be responsible for maintaining the unit.

Committee Chairman Walter Jones said he preferred to make a one-time purchase using federal funds rather than financing the purchase.

In other news, the committee:

Heard an update on Homewood Chamber of Commerce initiatives by the chamber’s executive director, Meredith Drennen

Heard an update on the 18 th Street Revitalization project. City officials hope to receive federal authorization to move forward in December

Street Revitalization project. City officials hope to receive federal authorization to move forward in December Rejected a $423,000 bid with Dunn Construction for improvement work on Old Montgomery Highway. Because Dunn was the sole bidder for the project, the city can negotiate the price before approving the final contract

Recommended the approval of a $13,750 bid with Flock cameras for five security cameras. The cameras cost $12,500 per year with a first-year installation fee of $1,250, Police Chief Tim Ross said

Agreed to accept bids at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 for mowing and landscaping services on state rights of way in the city

Recommended the approval of a $42,100 contract with Sain Associates for design services for the Mecca Avenue sidewalk project

Recommended the approval of a $37,700 contract with Schoel Engineering for design services for a stormwater project on Kenilworth Drive

Recommended the city accept bids at 10 a.m. on Dec. 7 for an 18th Street alley improvement project

Public Works

The Public Works Committee met briefly to hear an update on the revitalization of Green Springs Highway. Temporary striping and some paving were to be done last week. The committee also recommended the approval of a Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority bus shelter at 2601 18th St. S., to be paid for by the transit authority.

Special Issues

The Special Issues Committee approved a Nov. 22 public hearing concerning the removal of five protected trees from 1505 Manhattan St., nine protected trees from 1796 Murray Hill Road and six protected trees from 908 Shades Road.

The committee also postponed consideration of a request for the city to vacate a portion of an unnamed alley between 1703 Shades Park Drive and 1610 Shades Park Cove.

Planning and Development Committee

The Planning and Development Committee recommended setting a public hearing for Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. to consider the possible rezoning of 1832 25th Court South from an institutional district to a neighborhood preservation district, which would permit the renovation of a non-conforming, single-family home on the property.