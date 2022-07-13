Metro Roundup: David Willingham named Shelby County engineer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Leah Ingram Eagle David Willingham is the new Shelby County engineer.

The Shelby County Commission and county manager recently named current Chief Development Officer David Willingham as the next Shelby County engineer.

He will succeed Randy Cole, who has been with the county 31 years. Willingham is a licensed professional engineer with more than 26 years of experience in engineering design and management. His position took effect July 8, and he will assume all responsibilities of the county engineer and management of the highway department on Cole’s last day, Sept. 1, 2022.

“Randy [Cole] and I reviewed a list of candidates, and I appreciate Randy's insight in all this,” County Manager Chad Scroggins said. “We interviewed and brought before you all the candidates. I appreciate Randy's involvement and all of his knowledge and everything he did to help with this process.”

Cole welcomed Willingham to his new position and congratulated him.

“David and I will work together for a smooth transition over the next couple of months,” Cole said. “I'm sure when he takes my office over, it will run smoother than ever.”

Willingham thanked the commission for the opportunity and all said he appreciates all of the confidence and support he has received the last 2 1/2 years.

“I’m looking forward to working with Randy and the team in this transition and going forward many years,” Willingham said.

Cole also recently discussed several highway projects taking place. Night paving has been occurring on Valleydale Road, and work continues on the bridge on Shelby County 52 over Buck Creek in Pelham. One of the next big bridge projects is to replace the Shelby County 55 bridge.

During the county manager’s report, Scroggins gave an update on a few park projects. He said construction is wrapping up on the new restroom project at Oak Mountain State Park. The county will be reimbursed 100% by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for the $300,000 project.

“It’s the only restroom in Oak Mountain State Park that we have not constructed that's not in the campground,” Scroggins said. “Otherwise, Trey [Gauntt’s] team has rebuilt every bathroom inside the gates of Oak Mountain State Park and also replaced all of the road pavement inside Oak Mountain State Park except for Terrace Drive.”

Other park projects include an ongoing pavilion and restroom project at Veterans Park in Alabaster, a restroom project at parks on Shelby County 39 in Chelsea and construction on the main parking lot at Double Oak Park.