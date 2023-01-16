Metro Roundup: Cahaba Valley Fire District to hold community meetings

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cahaba Valley Fire District

The Cahaba Valley Fire District, which serves an unincorporated section of the U.S. 280 corridor in northeastern Shelby County, is hosting a series of community meetings to discuss the current state of the district, challenges being faced by the district and a plan to address these challenges.

The district board and fire chief will present information about current operations, responses and the plan to overcome the issues impacting the district. All district residents are encouraged to attend a meeting to ask questions and learn more about the future of emergency services in the community.

Here is the schedule of community meetings:

Thursday, Jan. 19 – 6 p.m. at Church of Brook Hills Community Room (access doors 1-4)

Tuesday, Feb. 21 – 6 p.m. at Double Oak Community Church

Tuesday, March 7 – 6 p.m. TBD

The Cahaba Valley Fire District was formed in 1982 as a volunteer organization. The first paid firefighters began working in January 1987, and the first paid fire chief began in 1990, according to the district's website. Communities served by the fire district include Brook Highland, Calumet, Dunnavant Place, Eagle Point, Fowler Lake and Highland Lakes.

Find out more about the district and see a map of its coverage area at cahabavalleyfire.org.