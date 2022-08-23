Metro Roundup: Birmingham Children's Theatre to present 'Amelia Earhart'

× Expand Image courtesy of Birmingham Children's Theatre

Birmingham Children’s Theatre will present "Amelia Earhart" this fall.

The production is based on Earhart's life and legacy as one of the most famous female aviators in history. The show involves a curious reporter who begins to uncover the story of Amelia Earhart's mysterious disappearance.

Stories of her life, love, ambition and determination come to life on stage. Earhart's perseverance as she chases her dreams is should inspire young audiences to undertake their biggest, wildest dreams, theater promoters said in a news release

The production was written by Kathryn Schultz Miller and directed by Jessica Clark. This production will be on the theater's main stage on Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. and is recommended for ages 6 years and older. The approximate run time is 50 minutes.

Tickets are $10 for children and $22 for adults. The event will be held at the BJCC. Birmingham Children’s Theatre is a sensory friendly facility and partners with Kulture City to provide sensory safe spaces on and off stage.

For tickets and information, visit bct123.org/amelia.