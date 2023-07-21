Metro Roundup: Asbury United Methodist Church to host Memory Cafe

Asbury United Methodist Church is hosting a free Memory Café: a safe space for those living with a dementia-related diagnosis and their caregivers on Friday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. Families can enjoy herb box building, live music, games, and refreshments.

Anchor Community Respite Ministry Director Gina McIntyre describes this community event in one word: Fun. “This event is designed to bring families together again,” McIntyre says. “People with memory loss—as well as their caregivers—need stimulation, social gatherings, and a space where there is no schedule. There is no cost for the Memory Cafe, there are no expectations.”

The event will be held on Asbury’s campus in the Anchor Community Respite Ministry space. Anchor provides fellowship and stimulation to people who are living with memory loss due to dementia or stroke. Anchor operates every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Asbury’s United Methodist Church’s campus (6690 Cahaba Valley Road Birmingham, AL 35242).

The Memory Cafe is sponsored by Asbury United Methodist Church and M4A, a program that specialized in resources, services and information for older individuals, people who are disabled (regardless of age) and their caregivers. To register, contact Chalane Mims at cmims@m4a.org or 205.670.5770. Learn more about Anchor and the Memory Café at https://asburybham.org/anchor.