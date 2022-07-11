Metro Roundup: A visitors' guide to the Magic City

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama

Welcome to the Magic City! Birmingham, known for its past as an iron and steel hub and its role in the civil rights movement, is rich in history, medical research, food, drinks and culture.

If you need to take a break from watching The World Games competitions, there is so much to do while you’re in Birmingham, from enjoying one of the city’s entertainment districts, such as Avondale, Lakeview or Five Points South, to enjoying the sun at Red Mountain Park.

Not sure where to go? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Due to The World Games, some hours may be subject to change. Check individual attraction’s websites before visiting.

MUSEUMS AND LANDMARKS

► As we mentioned earlier, you’re staying in a city that saw one of the most important chapters of the civil rights movement in the United States. The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, 520 16th St. N., is a great way for the whole family to learn about the city’s fight toward racial equality, as well as the sacrifices people made to get there. The institute is open from Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

► In tandem with your visit to the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, you can also visit 16th Street Baptist Church, 1530 6th Ave N. Learn about the horrific, racist bombing of the church on Sept. 15, 1963, and the legacy it’s left behind since then. Tours of the church can be booked on the church’s website or through the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. The church is also part of the Civil Rights Heritage Trail, which is marked with signs across the city. For more information, go to 16thstreetbaptist.org.

► McWane Science Center, 200 19th St. N., has three floors full of fun, educational activities and exhibits dedicated to teaching children about different scientific topics. There’s also an aquarium on the lower level that features stingrays, sharks and turtles. The museum includes an IMAX movie theater that shows select movies. It is open Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

► See the largest cast iron statue in the world at Vulcan Park and Museum, 1701 Valley View Drive. Vulcan, the Roman god of fire and forge, watches over the city as a symbol of its iron origins. The park grounds and observation tower are open daily 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the museum closing at 6 p.m.

► Car lovers would be remiss if they didn’t check out the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum, 6030 Barber Motorsports Parkway in Leeds, about a 20-minute drive from downtown Birmingham. Barber has dozens of vintage cars, race cars and motorcycles for visitors to view. Fun fact: they have the largest collection of Lotus race cars in the world. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

OUTDOOR RECREATION

► Enjoy the beautiful Railroad Park, 1600 1st Ave. S., in downtown Birmingham during your stay. The park features a large trail around a huge pond and native plant life. It has a playground for children and eating areas as well as a taste of Birmingham’s railroad industry. It’s open everyday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

► Experience Red Mountain at Red Mountain Park, 2011 Frankfurt Drive. With 1,500-acres enclosing a 4.5-mile-long section of the mountain, this public urban park features a prominent ridge that passes through the city. The woodland park also contains closed iron ore mines and other artifacts of Birmingham’s industrial history as well as Remy’s Dog Park for your four-legged companions. The park is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

► Kelly Ingram Park, 500 17th St. N., is another great outdoor destination in Birmingham. The park depicts the racial history of the city through statues and is also a stop on the city’s Civil Rights Trail.

► For rock climbers, Moss Rock Preserve’s Boulder Field features boulders that appeal to all ages and skill levels with numerous technical formations and climbing routes. Moss Rock Preserve, 617 Preserve Way in Hoover, also boasts nearly 12 miles of forested hiking trails, streams and several waterfalls perfect for a day hike for the whole family. The park is open from sunrise to sunset.

► The Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road, is home to approximately 950 animals of 230 species, including sea lions, elephants, bears, flamingos, and endangered species from six continents. From the Southern Bayou to the Trails of Africa, there is plenty to explore in this 122-acre park. The zoo is open Wednesday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available online at birminghamzoo.com or at the gate.

BARS AND RESTAURANTS

If you’re hungry, there are dozens of great restaurants to choose from during your stay. From traditional Southern food to Venezuelan cuisine, Birmingham has a little taste of everything. There are so many delicious restaurants in town that we can’t name them all, but here are some honorable mentions to get you started on your food hunt.

Avondale

► The pig-decorated SAW’s Soul Kitchen, 215 41st St. S., is a good place to go if you like soul food or want to try it for the first time. Part of the local restaurant chain SAW’s BBQ, they serve traditional southern cuisine with a twist, such as their Sweet Tea Fried Chicken Sandwich and Smoke Chicken Thigh Plate, as well as quintessential southern dishes like shrimp and grits, pork and greens and shrimp po’boys. It’s open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

► Inspired by Prohibition-era socialite Zelda Fitzgerald, The Marble Ring, 430 41st St. S., Suite B., is a speakeasy bar in Avondale with several signature cocktails, including The Great Bambino, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Jack Dempsey and Carlos Ponzi, among other celebrity-inspired drinks. The bar is open Wednesday to Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight, and Friday to Saturday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

► Popular Alabama restaurant chain MELT, 4105 4th Ave. S., specializes in traditional “comfort food” such as patty melts, cheeseburgers and fries. They also serve a wide selection of cocktails, like the Strawgaritaville and B’HAM Bloody Mary, and local beers from breweries such as Good People and Yellowhammer. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to close.

► Post Office Pies, 209 41st St. S., is also a good place for the pizza lover. Post Office Pies serves pepperoni, chicken pesto, veggie, Italian and Buffalo chicken pizza, among other pizza flavors. They also serve a selection of salads, sandwiches, pastas and appetizers. Post Office Pies in Avondale is open Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lakeview

► If you’re looking for a taste of Birmingham's nightlife, Tin Roof, 2709 7th Ave. S., is one of the most popular bars in town. A live music venue that also serves food, Tin Roof is a great place to dance and mingle with new people. Tin Roof is open every day from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

► Automatic Seafood and Oysters, 2824 5th Ave. S., is a must-try for seafood enthusiasts. Chef Adam Evans was recently honored with a James Beard Award for Best Chef in the South. Their upscale menu features unique preparations of a variety of fish, oysters, scallops and even octopus. Automatic is open every day from 5 to 10 p.m., along with a daily happy hour from 4 to 5 p.m. and weekend brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

► Slice Pizza and Brew, 725 29th St. S., is another quality pizzeria in Lakeview, which is one of two locations in the area. They serve pepperoni, Hawaiian and veggie pizzas as well as salads and desserts. Slice also has a wide selection of draft beer, bottled beer, cocktails, red wine and sparkling wine. This pizza joint is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Five Points South

► Five Points South, near downtown Birmingham, also has its fair share of signature restaurants including Black Market Bar and Grill, 1035 20th St. S. This restaurant offers traditional bar food such as cheeseburgers and fries as well as several original cocktails, including Candy Can and Elsie’s Crush. Black Market is open on Mondays from 3 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and on Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

► Another bar worth mentioning is Dave’s Pub, 1128 20th St. S., because of its relaxed and friendly atmosphere. Dave’s features live music and several cocktails, beers and spirits. The bar is open Monday through Sunday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

► The Upside Down Plaza, 2012 Magnolia Ave S., is a large-scale bar in Five Points South where you can play pool, enjoy music on the jukebox and listen to live music, as well as taste several different types of cocktails, beer and spirits. Upside Down is open Sunday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 3 a.m., and Friday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

► 5 Points Public House and Oyster Bar, 1210 20th St. S., Stop by if you’re in the mood for seafood. The oyster bar offers over 30 draft beers as well as fried oysters and parmesan fries, among other dishes. It’s open Wednesday through Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m., and Friday through Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m.

Downtown

► The Paramount, 200 20th St. N., is a great restaurant for grabbing a drink, eating with your family and playing arcade and video games. They have 20 beers on tap as well as over 30 bottled beers that change frequently and a wide variety of sandwiches, burgers and hot dogs. Their game selection includes Ms. Pac-Man, Skeeball, Galaga and Deadpool Pinball, among others.

► The Roof, 2101 5th Ave. N., at the top of the Redmont Hotel is one of the crown jewels of the city. Enjoy a beer or cocktail along with a birds-eye view of the city. It’s open Sunday through Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m., and Friday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.