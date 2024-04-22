Megan Montgomery Foundation gives out $27,400 in grants to prevent domestic violence

The Megan Montgomery Foundation, which raises money and awareness to stop domestic violence in honor of a Hoover woman killed by her estranged husband in 2019, recently awarded its first round of grants for 2024 for healthy relationship programs.

The board of directors chose to give $10,500 to the Marion Military Institute in Marion, $5,000 to the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama, $10,000 to Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina, and a second-year grant of $1,948 to Alabama State University in Montgomery.

“Marion Military Institute is proud to have been selected as a grant recipient by The Megan Montgomery Foundation, receiving a generous award of $10,500,” said retired U.S. Marine Col. David Mollahan, the president of the institute, in a press release. “At MMI, we stress the importance of the attribute of respect as it is an essential element of effective leadership, and this grant is a testament to both organizations’ shared commitment to this ideal, which is also an essential element in combating domestic violence, achieved through education, training and the promotion of healthy relationships.”

Carlos Aleman, CEO of the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama, said his organization also is grateful for the foundation’s support, enabling HICA to continue empowering Latino and immigrant families in Alabama.

“This grant allows us to persist in educating Latino families about domestic violence prevention, working together to make a lasting impact on building healthier, safer communities.” Aleman said.

Kathryn Smith, director of Title IX and equity services and student life at Queens University, said Queens is committed to fostering a safe space for all, free from violence. The grant from the Megan Montgomery Foundation will be used toward the creation of a student-led Violence Intervention Program that will educate students about recognizing, addressing and preventing interpersonal violence, she said.

Cheryl Lang, director of the Title IX Violence Against Wo(men) Program at Alabama State, said their grant will provide valuable prevention education to young people who are plagued with sexual domestic dating and stalking violence issues.

“Students are speaking up and out against unhealthy relationship practices and boldly denouncing the same, while identifying characteristics of healthy relationships,” Lang said. “The Healthy Lifestyle Support Group and the social media messages are a result of this funding.”

Megan Montgomery, a Ross Bridge resident, was shot to death at the age of 31 in December 2019 by her estranged husband, Jason McIntosh, in Mountain Brook. McIntosh pleaded guilty to murder in 2021 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Montgomery’s mother and stepfather, Rod Clark, in 2021 started the Megan Montgomery Foundation with the goal of preventing dating and domestic violence before it starts by partnering with like-minded nonprofits and schools.

Since the organization's inception, it has given out $134,000 in grants, said Susann Montgomery-Clark, Megan's mother and president of the foundation.