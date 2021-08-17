Metro Roundup: Vestavia Hills sees 15% population increase in latest census

× Expand The Sybil Temple in Vestavia Hills, Alabama

In the latest census figures, released Aug. 12, the city of Vestavia Hills saw its population rise by about 15% from 2010.

The city’s population rose from 34,033 at the time of the 2010 census to 39,102 reported in the 2020 census.

Here’s how the city’s current population compares to other cities in the area:

Chelsea: 14,982

Trussville: 26,123

Mountain Brook: 22,461

Hoover: 92,606

Homewood: 26,414

Birmingham: 200,733

In terms of demographics, Vestavia is 89% white, 5% Black and 3.5% Asian.

The percentage of owner-occupied housing is 78%, while the median value of owner-occupied housing is $376,200, and the median household income is $109,485, with a poverty rate of 3.9%.

The city’s population is 51% female, and 50.5% of the population is between the ages of 18 and 65.