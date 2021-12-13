Metro Roundup: Holiday Spectacular highlights season for Red Mountain Theatre

× Expand Photo courtesy of Red Mountain Theatre Performers sing at the 2019 Holiday Spectacular at Red Mountain Theatre.

Homewood High School sophomore Mika Marriott loves to sing and has grown to enjoy dancing — passions she discovered at Red Mountain Theatre.

Marriott said she went to a camp that RMT facilitated six years ago and fell in love with it. Now, a few years later, she’s in the Red Mountain Performing Ensemble and is one of the oldest students in this year’s production titled, “Holiday Spectacular,” a holiday-themed show for area residents.

Marriott said the show is mostly Christmas-themed but also incorporates Hanukkah and other holidays celebrated this time of the year. From Dec. 3 to Dec. 19, she’ll be in 17 shows, singing and dancing through holiday songs.

“It is so much fun,” Marriott said.

Marriott will also be able this year to perform in a dance made famous by the Radio City Rockettes, which makes her “nervous but excited.”

The education she has received as part of Red Mountain Theatre has been amazing, she said, and she described the group as a family and community, and a place where she has gained friends.

Holiday Spectacular

WHERE: Red Mountain Theatre

WHEN: Dec. 3-19, 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays

COST: Tickets for ages 13 and older start at $25; tickets for ages 2-12 start at $20.

DETAILS: The organization encourages masks.

WEB: redmountaintheatre.org

The company will perform its show at 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays from Dec. 3-19 at its main stage on its campus at 1600 Third Ave. S. RMT Executive Director Keith Cromwell described the show as a “really wonderful, holiday review” and said it is a joyful celebration.

There will be something for everyone, he said. Cromwell said live animals will make their way into the show this year for the traditional “Take a Walk to Bethlehem” finale, including a donkey, four sheep and a camel.

There are about 70 young people in the show, with adults holding key musical positions, he said. Including the cast, orchestra and crew, there are about 110 people that are part of putting the show together, he said. Students range from 9 to 18 years old, and it is a very diverse group, Cromwell said.

The material in the show has fun with the state of Alabama, citing its “love and desire” for football, Cromwell said. Planning the show takes a lot of effort, especially coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cromwell said.

For the youth that are involved, it is a huge part of their lives, so it hurt to lose the opportunity for seniors to be part of the show last year, Cromwell said. They lost part of their journey, he said.

Red Mountain Theatre also has a new, 60,000-square-foot arts campus that will host the performances and allows the company to continue to grow, Cromwell said. It demonstrates that RMT is focused on entertainment and arts education, and includes shops, a recording studio, dressing rooms and an education center, Cromwell said.

Being able to bring the show back following last year’s canceling is special, he said.

“It’s the best part of our year,” Cromwell said. “Especially in this delicate time. … I can’t think of a better way to start back than rejoicing in this magical show.”

