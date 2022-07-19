Local churches help Ukrainian refugees

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Four Birmingham-area churches have stepped up to provide supplies to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war in their home country.

On July 19, at the Homewood Church of Christ, members of that church, along with members of the Roosevelt City Church of Christ in Birmingham, Crossbridge Church in Brook Highlands and the Riverchase Church of Christ in Hoover came together to load trucks full of buckets of supplies for the refugees. The donations went to Dalraida Church of Christ in Montgomery, and from there, they will be sent to Poland, to a group of refugees staying there.

“The heartbreaking plight of women and children forced to leave their homes in the war-ravaged nation of Ukraine has impacted many of us,” said the churches in a news release. “Refugees—mostly women and children—have had to flee, able to carry little or nothing of their own as they seek safety.”

The four churches—along with the Aspen Grove Christian Church in Franklin, TN—collected nearly 800 buckets filled with household supplies, toiletries, toys and other items worth more than $45,000. In addition, more than $15,000 in cash donations were made. Additional in-kind help was donated by the Lowe’s on State Farm Parkway in Homewood.

“I am so very thankful for the generous hearts of all involved and for all the volunteer hours given to make this possible,” said Lisa Kaufhold, Missions Team Leader at Homewood Church of Christ. “May the refugees be blessed, and our God be glorified.”