Leasure, Donnelly appointed to Hoover Arts Council

× Expand Leasure photo by Erica Techo; Donnelly photo courtesy of Dennis Donnelly Kerry Leasure and Dennis Donnelly were appointed to the Hoover Arts Council on Monday, June 20, 2022.

The Hoover City Council on Monday appointed two visual artists as members of the Hoover Arts Council.

The council chose Bluff Park jewelry artist Kerry Leasure and Green Valley stained glass artist and painter Dennis Donnelly to replace two other visual artists — Linda Chastain of Bluff Park and Sandra Fuller of The Preserve, whose terms recently expired.

The council did, however, make Chastain and Fuller emeritus members of the Hoover Arts Council, which means they can continue to serve on the council in an advisory role as they desire but without voting privileges. Chastain and Fuller both have been on the board since it was created in the summer of 2018.

Both Leasure and Donnelly have lived in Hoover about 13 years.

Leasure for the past 10 years has been a full-time artist working in mixed media jewelry and shows her work at art fairs throughout the Southeast 10-15 weekends a year, but she plans to expand nationally.

She has three children, two of whom are in the Hoover High School marching band and a third child in the Simmons Middle School Synergy show choir.

Donnelly grew up doing drawings and paintings and later in life as an adult learned the art of working with stained glass. Several years ago, he learned how to sew and makes costumes for children and adults and competition dance costumes for his daughters.

He is a project manager by trade and also served on the Green Valley Elementary PTO board from 2015 to 2019, including as co-president. He also was a member of a group called Faith in Action Alabama from 2016 to 2019, joining people from multiple faiths to discuss and take action to address racial inequality and financial disparities.

Both Leasure and Donnelly were appointed to six-year terms on the board through May 2028. Other members of the board include Chairwoman Paulette Pearson, Vice Chairwoman Julie Preskitt, Matina Johnson, Hoover City Councilman Curt Posey, Pamela Sayle and Tricia Simpson.

The Hoover Arts Council typically meets the second Wednesday of each month at the Hoover Randle Home and Gardens but is taking a break this summer and will start meeting again Sept. 14, Posey said.

