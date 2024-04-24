Leadership Hoover invites public to Loch Haven Park cleanup Thursday

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Loch Haven Park in Hoover, Alabama

The Leadership Hoover organization is sponsoring a cleanup of areas in and around Loch Haven Park this Thursday, April 25, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Anyone who wants to come help pick up trash in and around the park is welcome to come, said Porsha Young, a Leadership Hoover Class of 2024 member whose group organized the cleanup. Home Depot is providing gloves, trash bags and water, she said.

The cleanup effort mostly will be focused on a wooded area across from the existing developed area of the park that is slated for trail development soon, said Michael Pepper, a parks and recreation manager for the city of Hoover who is part of the same Leadership Hoover group. However, the group also likely will do some cleanup work along Little Shades Creek, which runs beside the park, Pepper said.

Once all the trash is collected, the group will sort it to see what can be recycled, Young said. The group also plans to erect a sign that reminds people to help keep the park clean. It will have QR codes that direct people to more information about Hoover park and recreation facilities and programs and information about how to keep the environment clean and recycle, she said.

The cleanup effort is being done as a way to celebrate Earth Week and done in conjunction with the Cahaba River Society, Hoover Parks and Recreation Board and Hoover Beautification Board. Students from Hoover High School, Berry Middle School and Rocky Ridge Elementary School also are expected to participate, Young said.

Members in this Leadership Hoover group include Young, Pepper, Vida Boyd, Matina Johnson, Eric Terrell and Joe Prokop.