Kitty Kat Haven to hold 2022 Katztoberfest Thursday night

The Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue nonprofit in Hoover is holding its fourth annual Katztoberfest fundraiser Thursday night at Cahaba Brewing Co. in Birmingham’s Avondale neighborhood.

The event is modeled after a traditional Bavarian Oktoberfest, with live music, Oktoberfest-style beer and food, vendors and raffle items, and is scheduled to go from 5 to 9 p.m.

Music is being provided by Margeaux and the Cat's Meow, a Birmingham-based swing, funk, groove and jazz dance band. Cahaba Brewing Co. is selling the beer, and The Current at Cahaba food truck is selling food. Cahaba Brewing, which is hosting the event for the second year, also will have a specialty drink called Meow on the Beach. Admission is free.

Several vendors selling items such as homemade jewelry, art, hats for cats and hand-crafted candles are scheduled to be there.

The nonprofit also will be selling $5 raffle tickets that can be put toward any of 10 items to be given away by drawings, said Rita Bowman, founder and executive director for the Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue.

Raffle items include: a cat tree with cat items valued at more than $425; a massage and gifts cards to restaurants such as Texas de Brazil and Salvatore’s.

There also is an online silent auction that will stay open on the Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue Facebook page until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Auction items include: a Yeti cooler and two cases of Cahaba Beer; a Yeti cooler for wine and tall bottles, two bottles of wine, Cahaba vodka and two tickets to an Alabama football game; a Halloween cat decoration; automatic pet feeder; cat lady purse; Zombie Kittens card game; handcrafted pen; handcrafted jewelry and a vintage Lang coffee mug.

Kitty Kat Haven also is selling 2022 Katztoberfest T-shirts for $25, Bowman said. Shirts are available at the rescue center at 3432 Old Columbiana Road in Hoover or at Katztoberfest.

Last year’s Katztoberfest drew about 400 to 500 people and raised more than $10,000 for the nonprofit, Bowman said.

The organization, which maintains a house where up to 50 cats roam freely, uses the money to save abandoned, stray and injured animals and provide them with care in a safe and loving environment. In addition to the main rescue house, the nonprofit also arranges foster homes for cats and kittens until they can be adopted.

For more information about the nonprofit, go to kittykathaven.org.