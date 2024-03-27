Kingdom Philanthropy 5K Scholarship Run set for April 13 in Hoover

× Expand Image from The Tower of Prayer Church website

The Kingdom Philanthropy 5K Scholarship Run is scheduled to take place at Veterans Park in Hoover on Saturday, April 13.

This 3.1-mile run and walk organized by The Tower of Prayer Church raises money to provide college scholarships for high school seniors who have demonstrated exceptional academic merit and are interested in using their careers to do as much good as possible.

Check-in on race day is 7 a.m., and the race is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Registration costs $25, plus a 63-cent service fee. Register here.