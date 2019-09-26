Junior League preps for Shop Save & Share

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Jose Elias, a cook at the Ashley Mac’s Café &Gourmet To Go in the Chace Lake community inHoover, passes out plates from the kitchen to go tocustomers.

The Junior League of Birmingham’s 14th annual Shop Save & Share fundraiser this year is scheduled for Oct. 2-13.

People can purchase a Shop Save & Share discount card for $40 and receive a 20% discount on merchandise and food at more than 450 stores and restaurants in the Birmingham metro area.

There are 70 new stores and restaurants participating this year, including Greystone Smile Design, Anthropologie, Caliber, The Woodhouse Day Spa and the Hoover location of the New York Butcher Shoppe.

Some of the Hoover businesses returning as Shop Save & Share partners this year include Ashley Mac’s Café & Gourmet To Go, Dear Prudence, Mason Music, Wrapsody, Mountain High Outfitters, Anthony’s Full Service and Express Car Wash, Issis and Sons Flooring Gallery and St. Vincent’s One Nineteen Health and Wellness.

“We love being a part of Shop Save & Share,” said Ashley McMakin, owner of Ashley Mac’s, in a written statement. “The Junior League of Birmingham does so many wonderful things for our community, and it is a joy for us to support them in their efforts.”

Last year, the Junior League sold 1,825 discount cards and netted more than $67,000, said Becky Holt, president of the Junior League. Since its inception, Shop Save & Share has put more than $700,000 back into the community.

The money is used to support more than 30 community service projects, such as providing diapers to families through the Junior League diaper bank or food for children through a Backpack Buddies program. Other Junior League initiatives address domestic violence, human trafficking, homelessness and juvenile crime.

The Junior League once again is partnering with Birmingham-based software company Planet (formerly Planet Fundraiser) to host Shop Save & Share on its free mobile app. Shoppers will be able to purchase and download a digital Shop Save & Share card online at shopsaveandshare.net, through the Planet app, or by texting “SSS” to 205-660-0030. Paper cards will be available at certain retailers.

Instead of having a single kickoff event for the fundraiser at The Summit, this year there will be numerous Shop Save & Share events at different places around the metro area, Holt said.

A complete list of participating retailers can be found at shopsaveandshare.net