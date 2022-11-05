Incumbent Roberts faces Libertarian challenger in State Senate District 15

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Dan Roberts represents Alabama Senate District 15 and won re-election in the Republican primary on May 24, 2022. × 2 of 2 Expand Michael Crump Prev Next

Voters in state Senate District 15 will have a choice on Tuesday between incumbent Republican Dan Roberts and Libertarian Michael Crump.

Roberts was first elected in 2018 and said he wants to continue improving the workforce and representing the people in his district. Crump supports a “very limited,” decentralized government.

Dan Roberts

Roberts, who lives in Mountain Brook, touted a recent bill he sponsored that was signed into law by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey that will keep Alabamians from paying state taxes on the federal child tax credit, the dependent care credit and the earned income tax credit that were increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tax issues have been the focus of Roberts’ tenure in the state Senate, he said, including one of the first bills signed by Ivey that changed the way the state taxes businesses, helping them be more competitive. He continues to serve on Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth’s workforce development committee, which is studying how to improve the workforce.

Roberts said he wants to help provide jobs and opportunities for high school graduates.

“How do we pull together as a state to meet the needs, not only of our state, but of our country and then the world?” Roberts said.

Roberts said he is working across party lines to improve the state.

His goal, should he be re-elected, is to continue to move the state forward on its strengths. The most important issue facing the state is education, he said.

“You look at testing scores, and we’re so far down,” Roberts said. “If we don’t fix this, we are so badly hurt.”

Roberts also supports parental choice and says there is “merit” in that idea.

“Parents have the ultimate say on their child’s education,” Roberts said. “We have to do something different.”

Roberts said the problem with an education lottery is the question of where the money goes.

Roberts said he sees the benefits of term limits but said it takes two terms for the average legislator to get up to speed and know how to do things. Taking out bright people too quickly could be a problem because it’s important to have legislators who understand the system, he said.

For more on Roberts’ campaign, visit danrobertsforsenate.com.

Michael Crump

Crump chose to run to give voters options, as he doesn’t like unopposed races. He also “despises” public office and government in general, he said.

Crump opposes regulation and taxes and wants to get the U.S. back on the gold standard. He is also a supporter of Bitcoin, which he said would help lower inflation. Crump works in customer service for a blockchain cryptocurrency company.

During a previous town hall event with other Libertarian candidates, Crump embraced the label of “anarchist,” supporting a way of life without rulers or government interference, and allowing people and families to be sovereign.

“Every one of us is endowed by our Creator with God-given rights,” Crump said. “I think we can rule ourselves.”

Government overreach was seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, Crump said, as lockdowns and mandates forced the closure of two farms in the district, Crump said.

When it comes to conflicts, Crump said he opposes sending the Alabama National Guard overseas.

Government has become a “de facto arm of corporations,” Crump said, adding that government “is not the way.” Instead, a return to reliance on hard work on independence is what is needed, he said.

Alabama has become too reliant on federal subsidies and Crump wants to return to a time where there were few taxes on U.S. citizens.

“It’s a foreign concept now,” Crump said.

With a high number of Libertarian candidates across Alabama ballots, Crump said he is optimistic for the future, regardless of what happens on Tuesday. For years, Alabama has had to choose between Republicans and a Democratic Party which barely fielded enough candidates. Now, the Libertarian Party is in a position to possibly be the second major party in the state, Crump said.