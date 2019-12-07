Hundreds take part in 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade

Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Posing for a photo here, from left, are Rosie Daniel, Zoey Pate and Annabelle Daniel.

Lori Redding drives the lead vehicle in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

The Hoover Belles were among hundreds of participants in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Children and adults from Prince of Peace Catholic School were among hundreds of participants in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Simmons Middle School cheerleaders were among hundreds of participants in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, for the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Here, girls prepare their parade entry just before the start.

Girl Scouts were among hundreds of participants in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Hoover Councilman Mike Shaw and his son, Canon Shaw, were among hundreds of participants in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

The Leasure family and friends were on the Island of Misfit Toys float for the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Children from Bluff Park United Methodist Church get ready for the start of the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Peyton Ligon with the American Legion throws candy during the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Santa Claus makes his way along the route of the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

A youngster looks for candy thrown on the ground during the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

The Leasure family and friends prepare for the start of the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Their parade entry was the Island of Misfit Toys.

Santa Claus rides in a Hoover Fire Department truck at the end of the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Santa Claus prepares for the start of the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

The Hoover Belles prepare for the start of the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade today, and hundreds more lined the streets to watch the festivities.

There were about 40 entries in the parade, including churches, Scouting groups, businesses, the Simmons Middle School cheerleaders, majorettes, the American Legion, families, groups of friends and, of course, Santa Claus.

The parade started at the Bluff Park Community Center and proceeded along Cloudland Drive behind Bluff Park Elementary School, then along Lester Lane, Clearview Road, Maiden Lane, Rockview Lane and ending back at the Bluff Park Community Center. It lasted about an hour from beginning to end.

