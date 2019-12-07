Hundreds take part in 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade

1 of 54
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade2
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Posing for a photo here, from left, are Rosie Daniel, Zoey Pate and Annabelle Daniel.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade1
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade10
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade11
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade12
Lori Redding drives the lead vehicle in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade13
The Hoover Belles were among hundreds of participants in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade14
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade15
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade16
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade17
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade18
Children and adults from Prince of Peace Catholic School were among hundreds of participants in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade19
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade20
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade21
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade22
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade23
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade24
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade25
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade26
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade27
Simmons Middle School cheerleaders were among hundreds of participants in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade28
Hundreds of people lined the streets of the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama, for the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade29
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade3
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Here, girls prepare their parade entry just before the start.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade30
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade31
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade32
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade33
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade34
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade35
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade36
Girl Scouts were among hundreds of participants in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade37
Hoover Councilman Mike Shaw and his son, Canon Shaw, were among hundreds of participants in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade38
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade39
The Leasure family and friends were on the Island of Misfit Toys float for the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade4
Children from Bluff Park United Methodist Church get ready for the start of the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade40
Peyton Ligon with the American Legion throws candy during the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade41
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade42
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade43
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade44
Santa Claus makes his way along the route of the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade45
A youngster looks for candy thrown on the ground during the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade46
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade47
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade48
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade49
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade5
The Leasure family and friends prepare for the start of the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Their parade entry was the Island of Misfit Toys.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade50
Santa Claus rides in a Hoover Fire Department truck at the end of the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade51
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade52
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade53
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade54
The Leasure family and friends were on the Island of Misfit Toys float for the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade6
Santa Claus prepares for the start of the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade8
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade9
The Hoover Belles prepare for the start of the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Photo by Jon Anderson
191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade7
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade today, and hundreds more lined the streets to watch the festivities.
There were about 40 entries in the parade, including churches, Scouting groups, businesses, the Simmons Middle School cheerleaders, majorettes, the American Legion, families, groups of friends and, of course, Santa Claus.
The parade started at the Bluff Park Community Center and proceeded along Cloudland Drive behind Bluff Park Elementary School, then along Lester Lane, Clearview Road, Maiden Lane, Rockview Lane and ending back at the Bluff Park Community Center. It lasted about an hour from beginning to end.