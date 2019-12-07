Hundreds take part in 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade

× 1 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 191207_Bluff_Park_Christmas_Parade2 Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Hundreds of people took part in the 2019 Bluff Park Christmas Parade today, and hundreds more lined the streets to watch the festivities.

There were about 40 entries in the parade, including churches, Scouting groups, businesses, the Simmons Middle School cheerleaders, majorettes, the American Legion, families, groups of friends and, of course, Santa Claus.

The parade started at the Bluff Park Community Center and proceeded along Cloudland Drive behind Bluff Park Elementary School, then along Lester Lane, Clearview Road, Maiden Lane, Rockview Lane and ending back at the Bluff Park Community Center. It lasted about an hour from beginning to end.

