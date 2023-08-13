Hoover zoning board to consider tattoo studio, cosmetology school , event center

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Lorna Town Square shopping center on Lorna Road in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday night is scheduled to hear three proposals for a new tattoo studio, cosmetology school and event facility.

The tattoo studio request is coming from the Stay Gold Tattoo Studio, which wants to relocate from 1022 20th St. S. in the Five Points South area of Birmingham to the Lorna Town Square shopping center at 3133 Lorna Road in Hoover, next to the Golden Corral restaurant.

The owner, Matthew Crane, said in his application to the city of Hoover that he wants to relocate to Hoover because of the decline of the Southside area and having little to no parking.

He has another tattoo studio that opened in 2015 at 1351 Decatur Highway in Fultondale, he said.

“We are active and give back what we can to our communities, as well as have designed our shops as safe spaces for women and children in need,” Crane wrote in his application. “We are happy to do fundraisers for the local police and fire departments. We would be a benefit to the Hoover area and community if given the opportunity and approval.”

Lorna Town Square already has zoning as a C-1 neighborhood shopping district, but a tattoo studio requires “conditional use” approval from the city. Crane said his studio’s hours would be noon-10 p.m. seven days a week.

Other tenants in the shopping center now include Boost Mobile, flA.S.H. Movementz Dance Studio, Sky Vape & CBD, Soap Box Laundromat, Templo de los Milagros Hoover, Imperio Tienda Hispana and Taqueria Los Primos.

A little further south, Charlotte Hinton is seeking approval to put a cosmetology school at 2169 and 2171 Rocky Ridge Road, at the corner of Rocky Ridge Road and Lorna Lane. The school would do 50% of its instruction online and 50% in person, Hinton said in her application. It would have a maximum capacity of eight people during normal business hours, she said.

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover Charlotte Hinton is seeking permission to put a cosmetology school at 2169 and 2171 Rocky Ridge Road in Hoover, Alabama.

The property already is zoned as a C-1 neighborhood shopping district, but a cosmetology school also requires conditional use approval. Hours would be 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesday, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The zoning board also is scheduled to consider a request for a new event facility in the Trace Crossings community at 509 Mineral Trace, Suite 200. Hoover resident Mashaal Almansoob is proposing to put the event center in a little more than half of an existing 20,535-square-foot office/warehouse building that is not far from the new Brock’s Gap Brewing Co.

The plan is to convert the space to accommodate events for up to 180 people, with an emphasis on weddings and receptions, Almansoob said in his application. He resolves to hold events after 5 p.m. on weekdays and anytime on weekends and holidays, he said.

The building currently is built for two tenants and has 63 parking spaces, according to the application.

“This conditional use proposal recognizes the useful location of the facility in the vicinity of the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, the nearby businesses in the area and the nearby numerous residential subdivisions that will find the facility convenient and attractive,” Almansoob wrote in his application. “The ease of access and adequate parking will also be attractive to people looking for a moderate-sized facility for their event.”

The property currently is zoned for planned industrial use.

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover Mashaal Almansoob is seeking permission to put an event center in about 10,600 square feet of a 20,535-square-foot offce/warehouse facility at 509 Mineral Trace in Hoover, Alabama.

× Expand Site plan courtesy of city of Ho Mashaal Almansoob is seeking permission to put an event center in about 10,600 square feet of a 20,535-square-foot offce/warehouse facility at 509 Mineral Trace in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission has a work session scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, followed by a 5:30 p.m. action meeting, at the William J. Billingsley Council Chambers at Hoover City Hall at 100 Municipal Drive.