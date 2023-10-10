Hoover zoning board gives thumbs up to 91-acre Riverwalk development plan in Riverchase

× Expand Conceptual plan by Goodwyn Mills Cawood HealthCare Resources and Signature Homes are asking the city of Hoover to revise plans for 91 acres in Riverchase for a new mixed-use community called Riverwalk between Riverchase Parkway East and Interstate 65. This is the conceptual plan, which includes two existing office buildings with 450,000 square feet of space, an additional 584,000 square feet of commercial space, 102 single-family homes, 495 multi-family homes and 135 hotel rooms.

Plans for a new mixed-use commercial and residential development on a 91-acre parcel in Riverchase took a step forward with a vote of the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission Monday night.

The commission voted 7-0-1 (with Commissioner Nathan Reed abstaining) to recommend the Hoover City Council approve the Riverwalk development being spearheaded by the Healthcare Resources real estate development company and Signature Homes on 91 acres between Riverchase Parkway East and Interstate 65.

Regions Bank currently owns the property and has two office buildings on the site that total about 450,000 square feet, but Regions plans to sell the entire 91 acres to Healthcare Resources and consolidate its operations into one of those two buildings, a bank spokeswoman said in June.

The Riverwalk plan calls for the addition of up to 584,000 square feet of commercial buildings, 375 age-restricted multi-family residential units (for ages 55 and older), 120 unrestricted multi-family residential units, 102 single-family residential units and up to 135 hotel rooms.

A key part of the plan is a Riverwalk Health and Wellness Center, which would be designed to offer a wide range of health care services for all stages of life, from pediatrics to geriatrics.

According to the agreement approved by the zoning board Monday night, Healthcare Resources will seek approval from the Alabama State Health Planning and Development Agency for development and operation of a “non-traditional hospital” or “boutique hospital,” with outpatient surgery and other forms of ambulatory care.

However, Robert Simon, a founder and manager for Healthcare Resources, said Monday night the Hoover Health Care Authority will be the entity seeking the “certificate of need” from the state. No primary hospital or health care partner has been secured yet, Simon said.

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover This map shows the 91-acre Riverwalk parcel in Riverchase being proposed for redevelopment from an office property to a mixed-use property with commercial, residential and public space uses.

The Riverchase development plan amendment that was recommended for approval by the zoning board Monday night said “Riverwalk ‘s combination of wellness, residential and clinical care will provide access to high-quality health care focused on integrating prevention and wellness as a part of overall patient care. The Property’s proximity to existing research, biotechnology and life sciences reinforces the location for such a health-focused and residential development.”

The idea is to follow a “new urbanism” development plan, creating walkable neighborhoods containing a wide range of housing sizes, prices and styles and within close proximity to commercial and civic spaces.

The property would have a “town center” that would include greenways, parks, sidewalks and open spaces for residents, tenants, employees, guests and the general public. Commercial buildings could include both office and retail uses.

The existing development plan for this 91-acre parcel, which dates back to 1982, allows for almost 1.1 million square feet of commercial office space, and so far there are only two buildings on the property totaling 454,000 square feet, a representative for Healthcare Resources told the zoning board Monday night. That leaves room for another 638,000 square feet of office space with the current plan, so this new plan is consistent with the Riverchase founders’ intentions for the site, he said.

Darrell Skipper, a traffic engineer working for the developer, said he projects the new development plan would generate 250 fewer peak hour morning trips than the original development plan but about 400 more peak hour afternoon trips.

“We know we’re going to be adding traffic to Riverchase Parkway. We know we’re going to be adding traffic to Valleydale Road,” Skipper said.

The developer agrees to add some additional turn lanes on Riverchase Parkway East, lengthen some others and change the timing on the traffic signals on both Riverchase Parkway East and the portion of Valleydale Road between Riverchase Parkway East and Southlake Parkway, Skipper said.

The southbound left turn lane from U.S. 31 onto Riverchase Parkway East also probably needs to be lengthened, but there could be logistical issues with that due to the nearby Cahaba River bridge, he said. Ideally, traffic heading to this new development from the southbound lanes of U.S. 31 would use the Parkway Lake Drive entrance into Riverchase Office Park further south, he said.

However, about 80% of the traffic coming to that site now comes from Valleydale Road, and that traffic pattern likely will continue, Skipper said.

The development plan also calls for leaving 31.6 of the 91 acres as “open space,” including lakes, flooding areas, greenways, parks and natural or landscaped areas.

Sidewalks would be required along frontage roads, Riverchase Parkway East and Office Park Circle. The minimum square footage per residential unit would be 500 square feet, and there would be no minimum residential lot size and no maximum building height for any of the buildings.

The development plan also calls for a 10-foot-wide greenbelt along Riverchase Parkway East and Office Park Circle. There are three entrances on Riverchase Parkway to enter the property.

The Riverwalk development plan now goes to the Hoover City Council for a public hearing and vote.

If the City Council approves it, Healthcare Resources and Signature Homes intend to begin development of the property promptly following completion of all necessary engineering and related professional work, and that work is expected to be completed by January, according to the amendment.

However, it is anticipated that development of the property will take several years, and development will be based on market demand, so there is no firm development schedule outlined in the agreement.