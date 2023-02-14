Hoover to host U.S. National Firefighter Challenge in September

× Expand Photo courtesy of First Responder Institute A firefighter competes in a previous Firefighter Challenge competition.

The city of Hoover has been chosen to host the 2023 U.S. National Firefighter Challenge Championship with up to 300 firefighters from around the country participating in skills-based competitions in September.

The firefighters are expected to come from more than 125 fire departments in 19 states, competing in events that simulate the physical demands of real-life firefighting, such as climbing a five-story tower, hoisting, chopping, dragging hoses and rescuing a life-sized, 175-pound “victim” as they race against opponents and a clock.

The firefighters will be wearing full turnout gear and a self-contained breathing apparatus as they compete in individual, two-person and five-person (relay) events, and they will be divided into developmental, competitive and pro divisions and compete in age and gender brackets. The winners will be declared national champions.

The competition is scheduled for Sept. 5-9. The city of Hoover has recommended the lower parking lot at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium as the location, but the First Responder Institute, which organizes the event, has not yet announced a final location.

“These incredible firefighter athletes train year-round to not only perform at their best in this competition, but to also be at their best when responding to your 911 emergency,” said Russell Jackson, a former Hoover firefighter who is CEO of the First Responder Institute, in a press release.

“We hope the Challenge inspires the next generation of firefighters because now, more than ever before, career and volunteer fire departments need more of our citizens to raise their hand to come serve their community in such an important role,” Jackson said.

The championship event is being sponsored by the city of Hoover and the World Police and Fire Games, which are splitting the $50,000 sponsorship fee.

DJ Mackovets, CEO of the organizing committee for the 2025 World Police & Fire Games, which will be held in Birmingham, said in a press release that this year’s event will people a glimpse of what is to come in 2025.

"We are excited to play a part in bringing this great Firefighter Challenge to Hoover,” Mackovets said. “The Firefighter Challenge is designed to promote, showcase and publicly celebrate the selfless spirit and extraordinary physical preparedness of firefighters.”

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said the city of Hoover has long, rich history in partnering with firefithters. In Hoover’s 55-year history, nearly half of the city’s mayors, including himself, have served in some capacity with the Fire Department, Brocato said.

“It is an honor for Hoover to be selected to host this wonderful event and to continue to champion the lifesaving work and effort our firefighters give every day”, Brocato said.

The U.S. National Firefighter Challenge Championship will be open to the public with free admission.