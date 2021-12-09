Hoover to hold town hall meetings Dec. 15 about arts center

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Birmingham Children's Theatre puts on "Alice in Wonderland" at the Riverchase Galleria on Thursday, June 13, 2021.

The city of Hoover plans to hold two town hall meetings on Wednesday, Dec. 15, to hear from people what they would like to see in an arts center in the city.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and other elected officials for years have been talking about the need for an arts center, but thus far, no funding has been identified to build such a facility.

However, the Hoover City Council in July agreed to hire a company, Live Design Group, to study the issue and the study is under way, including a review of potential size, amenities and parking options. The town hall meetings are a part of the Live Design Group’s efforts.

The meetings will be in the Hoover Library Theatre at noon and 5 p.m., and each is expected to last about 1½ hours.

The town hall meetings are open to the public. People can attend in person or through a virtual platform that will be announced at a later time on the city’s social media accounts.