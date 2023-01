The city of Hoover is having its first Community Mental Health Day this weekend at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

The event is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. at the Finley Center on Sunday, Jan. 22. The first two hours will involve discussions about the relationship between mental health and public safety, and the final two hours are slated for more general discussion about mental health.

The event is free and open to the public. There also will be music, door prizes, food trucks and vendors.