Hoover's spring 2024 Household Hazardous Waste Day is April 6

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson hoover waste day 2018-14 Residents of Hoover, Alabama, brought lots of aerosol cans to the city of Hoover's 2018 Household Hazardous Waste Day in the parking lot at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

The city of Hoover is having its Household Hazardous Waste Day this Saturday, April 6, at the Hoover Public Safety Center.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to noon and is open to residents of Hoover and Indian Springs Village only. Verification of residency, such as a valid driver’s license or current photo ID with a home address, is required. Items from businesses will not be accepted.

Residents are invited to discard items such as old paint, pesticides, fertilizers, electronics, ammunition, firearms, medication, cooking oil, auto fluids, batteries and light bulbs. There will be no paper shredding at this event.

The Hoover Public Safety Center is at 2020 Valleydale Road. For more information, call the Hoover Public Works Department at 205-444-7543.