Hoover Restaurant Alliance, magazine partner to help restaurants in COVID-19 crisis

The Hoover Restaurant Alliance and Bham Family Magazine are partnering in a promotion to support locally owned Hoover restaurants during the COVID-19 crisis.

The two entities were planning a Hoover Restaurant Week for June 6-14 of this year, but because of the crisis facing restaurants that were forced by the Jefferson County Department of Health to close their dining rooms, they decided to do a special “Curbside Edition” in the meantime.

People can download and print out a game card that has squares with the names of 31 Hoover restaurants on it. When customers pick up their food curbside, the restaurant will stamp the card.

Once the health department allows restaurants to fully reopen, people can turn in their cards at The Whole Scoop ice cream shop at 1021 Brock’s Gap Parkway, Hoover, AL 35244, and the 31 people who turn in cards with the most stamps will win a gift card to one of the participating restaurants, said organizer David Cohen, owner of The Whole Scoop.

The Hoover Restaurant Alliance and Bham Family Magazine still plan to do a separate Hoover Restaurant Week promotion in June, Cohen said.