Hoover Public Safety Night Out back at Belk parking lot Tuesday

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Christopher and Nathan Cooks and Amelia Agee of Birmingham, Alabama, check out the Hoover Police Department's dive team boat at the National Night Out event at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

The Hoover police and fire departments on Tuesday, March 19, are putting on their annual Hoover Public Safety Night Out, formerly called National Night Out.

The event will be in the Belk parking lot at the Riverchase Galleria from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will give people an opportunity to get a close look at some of the tools the two departments use to keep the public safe.

There will be fire trucks, the Police Department’s Harley Davidson motorcycles, the police mobile command center, a seized Porsche 911 with Hoover police logos, members of the Hoover police K9 unit, the Hoover police special response team and an explosive ordnance disposal team. Other public safety agencies also are expected to have some of their people and tools there as well.

The event also will include a car show, food trucks and a kids’ activity area that includes inflatables, airbrush tattoos and a Euro bungee station.

For more information, call 205-739-6704.