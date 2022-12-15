Hoover Public Library welcomes Libby, its new facility dog (w/ video)

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Kelly Schaeffer, exeuctive director of FIDOS Facility Dogs, brings Libby, the Hoover Public Library's new facility dog, into the library for a meet-and-greet reception with library staff on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2020. Libby will officially join the staff in the summer of 2023. × 2 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Libby, the Hoover Public Library's new facility dog, enters the library for a meet-and-greet reception with library staff on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2020. She will officially join the staff in the summer of 2023. × 3 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Libby, the Hoover Public Library's new facility dog, gets some loving at a meet-and-greet reception with library staff on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. At right is Wendy Geist, a librarian who will become Libby's primary handler. × 4 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Kelly Schaeffer, exeuctive director of FIDOS Facility Dogs, brings Libby, the Hoover Public Library's new facility dog, into the library for a meet-and-greet reception with library staff on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2020. Libby will officially join the staff in the summer of 2023. × 5 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Libby, the Hoover Public Library's new facility dog, tastes some of her birthday cake at a birthday party and meet-and-greet reception for her at the library on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. × 6 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Decorations are set up for a 1-year birthday party for Libby, the Hoover Public Library's new facility dog, on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. × 7 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A birthday cake made especially for dogs is set for Libby, the Hoover Public Library's new facility dog, at Libby's 1-year birthday party and meet-and-greet session with library staff. × 8 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Cupcakes decorated with a canine theme were the human snacks at a 1-year birthday party for Libby, the Hoover Public Library's new facility dog, on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. × 9 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Kelly Schaeffer, exeuctive director of FIDOS Facility Dogs, brings Libby, the Hoover Public Library's new facility dog, into the library for a meet-and-greet reception with library staff on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2020. Libby will officially join the staff in the summer of 2023. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Kelly Schaeffer, exeuctive director of FIDOS Facility Dogs, brings Libby, the Hoover Public Library's new facility dog, into the library for a meet-and-greet reception with library staff on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2020. Libby will officially join the staff in the summer of 2023. At right is Wendy Geist, a librarian who will become Libby's primary handler. Prev Next

The Hoover Public Library today held a meet-and-greet reception for its newest future staff member, who made her way into the library on four legs.

Meet Liberty, also known as “Libby” or “Libby the librarian.” She’s a 1-year-old standard poodle who will be joining the library this summer as a “facility dog.” Her job will be to make the library an even more welcoming place for all people, though she will have some specific assignments related to kids, teens and senior adults.

She already has been undergoing basic obedience training, and over the next six months, she’ll get more specific training from FIDOS Facility Dogs related to her job at the library. The library today helped celebrate Libby’s first birthday, complete with gifts of dog toys and a cake made specifically for canine tastebuds.

And yes, there was a lot of oooing and aaaahing by library staff members who came to meet her. Read more about Libby in a future print edition of the Hoover Sun.