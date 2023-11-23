Hoover Public Library to hold menorah lighting on Dec. 13, 2023

× Expand File photo The Chabad of Alabama, a Jewish outreach organization based in Mountain Brook, Alabama, lights a large menorah at The Summit shopping center in Birmingham, Alabama, on Dec. 9, 2018.

The city of Hoover is partnering with Chabad of Alabama, a Jewish outreach organization based in Mountain Brook, to have a menorah lighting at the Hoover Public Library to celebrate Hannukah on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said the Hoover Public Library has been having a menorah lighting for years, but this year the city is advertising it more so the community can be more involved.

Rabbi Levi Weinbaum of Chabad of Alabama, said his organization has been involved with menorah lightings at The Summit for 11 years, Vestavia Hills City Hall for five years, Homewood City Hall for four years and Birmingham City Hall for two years. This will be the first time his organization has been involved with menorah lightings in Hoover and Mountain Brook, he said.

In addition to the lighting of a menorah, there will be music, arts and crafts and games for children, as well as doughnuts, latkes and chocolate gelt (Yiddish for money) served, Weinbaum said. A dreidel mascot also will be present. The event is scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m.