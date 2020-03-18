Hoover Public Library to close indefinitely due to coronavirus

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 191025_HVlibrarydropJA01 Aubrie Jackson, a courier for the city of Hoover, Alabama, picks up books and other items from a remote book drop at Greystone Elementary School on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

The Hoover Public Library is closing at 2 p.m. today (Wednesday, March 18) and will remain closed for an indefinite period of time, city officials said today.

Since Monday, the library has been providing only lobby and curbside service, but the library will completely close at 2 p.m. The library also will not accept materials while it is closed, and fines will be waived for any materials which become due during the closure, officials said.

Digital services are still available.