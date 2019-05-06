Hoover police officer who resigned in March charged with misdemeanor domestic violence

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Police Department Jason McIntosh Jason McIntosh, a 44-year-old Ross Bridge resident who resigned as a Hoover police officer in March after his wife was shot in the arm in February 2019, was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence in a new incident on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

A former Hoover police officer, who resigned in March after his wife was shot in the arm in February in a domestic disturbance, was arrested early Sunday and charged with domestic violence in a new incident, Hoover police said today.

The man, Jason Bragg McIntosh, 44, got into an argument with his wife in the 2300 block of Village Center Street in the Ross Bridge community, and it escalated into a physical confrontation, Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in a news release this afternoon.

Police responded at 12:31 a.m. Sunday. McIntosh’s wife had scrapes and red marks on her body but refused medical attention, police said. McIntosh was charged with third-degree domestic violence, a misdemeanor, and was taken to the Hoover Jail. He was released on a $1,000 bond at 1:54 a.m. this morning.

Authorities released very little information about the incident in February but did say that a Hoover police officer was the suspect in a domestic violence investigation in which a woman was shot in the arm. The call came in to Hoover 911 at 1:53 a.m. on Feb. 23, and on-duty Hoover police officers responded to the scene and detained McIntosh until Jefferson County deputies arrived.

The State Bureau of Investigation led that investigation and turned over evidence to the Bessemer Division of the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, which chose not to pursue charges against either party in the February incident, SBI Lt. Jon Riley said today.

The Hoover Police Department initially put McIntosh on administrative leave. He resigned on March 20, Czeskleba said.