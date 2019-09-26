Hoover police motorcycle unit wins contest in Tennessee

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Police Department. Hoover police motorcycle scouts recently took first place in a motorcycle skills competition in Hendersonville, Tennessee. The team as a whole won first place, while Adam Dozier, left, won first place in the expert division and sixth overall; Sgt. Brian Nelson, center, won first place in the elite division and first overall; and T.J. Denson, right, won first place in the novice division and 10th overall.

The Hoover Police Department’s motorcycle unit recently earned first place in a law enforcement motorcycle competition in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

In addition to the team taking first place, Sgt. Brian Nelson won first place in the elite division and first overall; Adam Dozier won first place in the expert division and sixth overall; and T.J. Denson won first place in the novice division and 10th overall.

Nelson was named “Mr. Rodeo” for having the overall highest score, and Denson won the “last man standing” competition in which judges saw which officer could ride the longest without making a mistake, Chief Nick Derzis said.

“They really are experts in their field,” Derzis said of the three officers. “They do a heck of a job, and I’m proud to be associated with this group.”

Hoover’s motorcycle unit, riding out in the elements during hot and cold weather, does a great job with traffic control and, unfortunately, writes a lot of traffic tickets, he said.