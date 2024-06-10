Hoover police & fire face off in 2024 Boots & Badges blood drive Thursday

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover Boots and Badges blood drive pitted the Hoover Fire Department against the Hoover Police Department against each other in a competition to see who could bring in the most donors.

The American Red Cross is holding its 2024 Hoover Boots & Badges blood drive this Thursday, June 13, at Hoover City Hall.

The challenge is for the Hoover Fire Department and Hoover Police Department to see which one can get the most supporters there. Last year, for the third time in a row, the Police Department defeated the Fire Department, with 68 people showing up for police and 55 donors on behalf of the Fire Department.

Because some people who showed up weren’t actually able to give, the total pints of blood donated last year was 121. The goal this year is 122 pints, American Red Cross account manager Jojo Burnett said.

The 13-person margin between the two departments last year was the closest the Fire Department has come to beating police in the past three tries. In 2018, Hoover police had 67 donors, and the Fire Department had 36 — a gap of 31 people. In 2019, police won 99-82 — a 17-person gap. There was no Hoover Boots and Badges blood drive in 2020, 2021 or 2022.

This year’s drive will be at Hoover City Hall from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Everyone who donates will receive a Hoover Boots & Badges T-shirt and will be emailed at $15 gift card to a merchant of choice. There also will be food at the blood drive.

Summertime frequently is a critical time for blood donations because people tend to travel more and are less available to make donations, Burnett said.

People are encouraged to register for a donation time in advance at redcrossblood.org/give/html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Hoover. However, walk-ins also are welcome.