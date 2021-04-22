Hoover police collecting unwanted prescription pills this Saturday

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan

The Hoover Police Department is taking part in the 2021 National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday, April 24.

People are asked to bring potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription pills and patches and over-the-counter pills to Hoover City Hall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

It’s a drive-through event in which people are asked to drive around City Hall to drop off their drugs, with no names required or questions asked. Those who come are asked to remain in their vehicles as police officers assist them.

Only pills and patches will be accepted. Police will not accept liquids or needles.

The idea is to prevent pill abuse and theft because many times unused medication left in people’s cabinets at home is highly susceptible to that, police said. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including form home medicine cabinets, police said.

Hoover police also collected 32 boxes of prescription drugs and other medication weighing 590 pounds this past Saturday at Hoover’s Household Hazardous Waste Day.

Hoover City Hall is at 100 Municipal Lane, near the intersection of U.S. 31 and Interstate 459.