Hoover Planning Commission OKs preliminary plans for Everlee Phase 5A

Photo by Jon Anderson Construction workers work on homes in the first phase of the Everlee community in Hoover, Alabama, in July 2023.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday night approved preliminary plans for Phase 5A of the new Everlee community between Ross Bridge and Lake Cyrus.

Phase 5A contains 62 residential lots and two common areas. About two-thirds of the lots in this phase are 60 to 65 feet wide and will have homes built on slabs, said Bob Easley, an engineer hired by Signature Homes to draw up the plans. The other one-third of the lots in this phase are about 80 feet wide and will have homes with basements, Easley said.

The lots should be ready for houses by the middle of 2024, he said.

Homes in other phases of Everlee came under construction earlier this year, and it should take 9 to 11 more years to develop all the homesites, Signature Homes Jonathan Belcher said earlier this year. Everlee, with 833 acres, is slated to include more than 2,300 homes and more than 100,000 square feet of commercial space. The home prices in Everlee start in the low $400,000s, according to the development’s website.