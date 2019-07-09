Hoover planning commission adopts comprehensive plan for 1st time in 52 years

× 1 of 9 Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover Future land use plan July 2019 This map shows future proposed land uses for land in and around the city of Hoover, Alabama, as outlined in the city's comprehensive plan adopted July 8, 2019. × 2 of 9 Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover Galleria redevelopment concept July 2019 This map shows a future development concept for the Riverchase Galleria campus in Hoover, Alabama, as shown in the city's comprehensive plan adopted July 8, 2019. × 3 of 9 Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover Meadowbrook Tech Village concept July 2019 This map shows a future development concept for Meadowbrook Corporate Park in Hoover, Alabama, as shown in the city's comprehensive plan adopted July 8, 2019. × 4 of 9 Expand Image courtesy of city of Hoover Meadowbrook Tech Village 10-4-18 This conceptual plan shows a potential redevelopment for Meadowbrook Corporate Park along U.S. 280, as outlined in the city of Hoover's proposed comprehensive plan. × 5 of 9 Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover Strategic Development Concept June 2019 This map shows desired development strategies for land in the city of Hoover's proposed comprehensive plan as of June 25, 2019, including a downtown city center around the Riverchase Galleria, urban centers (in red) and neighborhood centers (in orange). × 6 of 9 Expand Image courtesy of city of Hoover Lorna Road town center concept 10-4-18 This map shows a conceptual plan for redevelopment of land along Lorna Road just north of Interstate 459, including a mixed-use town center on the east side of Lorna Road, shown in orange, and new single-family residential replacing two apartment complexes on the west side of Lorna Road, shown in yellow. × 7 of 9 Expand Image courtesy of city of Hoover Lorna Road town center sketch 10-4-18 This conceptual plan shows a potential redevelopment plan for land along Lorna Road, just north of Interstate 459. It includes a mixed-use town center with multi-story buildings on the west side of Lorna Road and a new residential development to replace two apartment complexes on the west side of Lorna Road, shown in yellow. × 8 of 9 Expand Image courtesy of city of Hoover I-459 Ala 150 interchange sketch The city of Hoover's proposed comprehensive plan includes ideas for future development near the intersection of Interstate 459 and Alabama 150. The top image shows the current area on the southwest side of the interchange, while the sketch below shows the Stadium Trace Village shopping center already under construction, potential hospital or office development next to Stadium Trace Village and a potential flyover exit to get to the hospital/office site and provide an alternate road link to Trace Crossings. × 9 of 9 Expand Image courtesy of city of Hoover Hoover annexation value 10-4-18 This map shows the annexation value of land near the city of Hoover, Alabama, as outlined in the city's proposed comprehensive plan. The city limits are in medium blue. Land with high annexation value is in dark blue, while land with medium annexation value is in purple and land with low annexation value is in pink. Other municipalities are shown in gray. Prev Next

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday night voted unanimously to approve a comprehensive plan for the city, after more than two years of work.

City Administrator Allan Rice, a member of the commission, called it a monumental step for the city, marking the first time the city has officially adopted a comprehensive plan in its 52-year history.

Former Mayor Barbara McCollum in the early 2000s led an effort to develop a comprehensive plan, and while that plan was used to help guide some decisions, it was never officially adopted.

Developing a comprehensive plan was a big part of current Mayor Frank Brocato’s campaign platform, and Brocato said he’s very excited to see it adopted. It will help provide much-needed direction for the city over the next 20 to 25 years, he said.

The plan calls for continued traditional single-family residential growth in undeveloped areas in the southwestern part of the city but also denser development of the city center and a more diversified economy.

It includes conceptual recommendations for dramatic changes to the Riverchase Galleria, Meadowbrook Corporate Park and older parts of Hoover along U.S. 31 and Lorna Road, as well as other areas.

The plan also calls for in-fill development in areas that previously were passed over but closer to the heart of the city.

Some of those vacant pockets include land on the south side of Interstate 459 between the Patton Creek shopping center and Preserve Parkway, land near the intersection of I-459 and Alabama 150, and commercial land along Alabama 119.

There also are pockets of unincorporated land along I-459 and Alabama 150 that are deemed desirable for annexation due to their potential use as employment and mixed-use centers, City Planner Mac Martin said.

Potential redevelopment areas include Meadowbrook Corporate Park and older shopping centers and apartment complexes along U.S. 31 and Lorna Road, all of which would be targeted as new “town centers” with much more densely-developed multi-story mixed-use buildings similar to the SoHo development in downtown Homewood.

The idea is to eliminate the sprawling parking lots in favor of parking decks and replace strip centers with walkable mixed-use centers that put homes in close proximity to retail, office and entertainment offerings, Martin said.

The Riverchase Galleria, in particular, is targeted for significant redevelopment as Hoover’s downtown “city center.” It would have a new “main street” look around the mall, with multi-story buildings right up against both sides of the road, as you might see in a traditional urban downtown.

Brocato said he’s excited about making Hoover a more walkable city.

“I hear that more and more each day,” from both millennial and older residents, he said. They want to live in a community where they can walk to a coffee shop, grocery store or a nice restaurant, or just walk for good health, he said.

“That’s the way America is being developed,” Brocato said. “We need to be a part of that. … It’s what people are looking for for the future.”

It also helps developers know what types of developments the city would like to see, he said.

Brookfield Properties, a Chicago-based company that owns the Riverchase Galleria, is “on board” with the idea of transforming the mall into a mixed-use center with a more urban look and more parking decks instead of so many asphalt parking lots spread out over the campus, Brocato said.

“They actually have a plan they’re drawing out,” he said. “I’m anxious to see what they have.”

He hopes to meet again with the Galleria owners and managers in the next 90 days, he said.

The mayor said the comprehensive plan calls for taking a closer look at protecting the city’s natural resources, such as the Cahaba River. “We’re doing those kinds of things, but this will enhance it,” he said.

What has been so great about this whole process is that the comprehensive plan was developed with a great deal of input from a wide variety of stakeholders across the community, using both public meetings and an online survey, Brocato said.

Former city leaders such as retired Executive Director Allen Pate and longtime planning consultant Bob House did a great job of building Hoover into a wonderful city, but this plan will serve as a roadmap for the future, the mayor said.

Brocato also thanked planning commission Chairman Mike Wood, whom he said played an instrumental role in critiquing the plan in a detailed manner to make sure everything was addressed. “We owe him a great deal of gratitude,” he said.

City staff listened to that feedback and massaged the plan to get it right, Brocato said.

Wood said comprehensive plans sometimes can be too restrictive, but overall, Martin did an excellent job putting the plan together. Overall, he believes it’s a really good document that will serve as a blueprint for the future, he said.

The planning commission on Monday night had some discussion about language in the plan regarding the best way to protect steep slopes. Wood had expressed some concern about statements that developers should especially consider preserving slopes that are at least 15 percent, saying “that’s not very steep.”

Rice said city officials have heard the concerns of people who especially want to protect the north-facing slope of Shades Mountain, but some of the proposed language in the comprehensive plan may have unintended consequences for other parts of the city.

The commission ended up removing most of the language about protecting steep slopes, with the understanding they would come back and address that issue later after a more thorough review of that topic.

The comprehensive plan covers a multitude of other topics, including potential road improvements, public transit, public safety, library services, arts and culture, parks and recreation, health and wellness, the creation of special districts and economic development.