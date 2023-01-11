Hoover mayor to give 2023 state-of-the-city address Jan. 18

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200116_Hoover_state_of_the_city01 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato gives his 2020 state-of-the-city address at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato is scheduled to deliver his 2023 state-of-the-city address to the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce next week.

Brocato is to give the speech at the chamber’s monthly luncheon at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The mayor’s speech typically is the highest-attended chamber luncheon of the year, followed by the luncheon in which the chamber honors the Public Safety Workers of the Year.

The luncheon is scheduled from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. To make a reservation, go to hooverchamber.org/events.