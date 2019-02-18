Hoover mayor gives keys to city to 'Good Samaritans' at Galleria shooting

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Good Samaritans 2-28-19 (1) Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, presents keys to the city to three Gardendale High School students who rendered aid to an injured bystander on the night of the fatal shooting at the Riverchase Galleria in November. The girls, from left, are Ajah Robinson, Aiayana Hines and Anthonia Anwah. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Good Samaritans 2-28-19 (3) This is one of three keys to the city of Hoover, Alabama, presented to three Gardendale High School students who rendered aid to an injured bystander on the night of the fatal shooting at the Riverchase Galleria in November. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Good Samaritans 2-28-19 (2) Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, presents keys to the city to three Gardendale High School students who rendered aid to an injured bystander on the night of the fatal shooting at the Riverchase Galleria in November. The girls, from left, are Ajah Robinson, Aiayana Hines and Anthonia Anwah. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Good Samaritans 2-28-19 (4) Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, presents keys to the city to three Gardendale High School students who rendered aid to an injured bystander on the night of the fatal shooting at the Riverchase Galleria in November. The girls, from left, are Ajah Robinson, Aiayana Hines and Anthonia Anwah. The presentation was made during a meeting of the Hoover City Council, (standing in the back). Prev Next

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato tonight presented keys to the city of Hoover to three “Good Samaritans” who rendered aid to an injured bystander the night of the fatal shooting at the Riverchase Galleria in November.

The keys were given to Ajah Robinson, Anthonia Anwah and Aiyana Hines — three Gardendale High School seniors who stopped their car while fleeing from gunshots at the mall to assist a woman who had fallen down and was injured.

The three young ladies are all part of the sports medicine program at Gardendale High School and had just been trained in how to treat athletes with neck injuries or fractures, and put that training to work to help the woman, Brocato said.

They got out of their car in the parking deck and asked the woman’s family members if they could help her. The woman’s hand was bleeding, her pelvis was hurting and likely fractured, and she appeared to have a concussion because she seemed dazed and kept asking the same questions repeatedly, Anwah said. “It was pretty serious.”

The girls knew what to do and provided proper care for her, Brocato said.

“We are so grateful that they had the skill to do it, but we are more grateful that they had the courage to do that,” the mayor said.

They did what they did during a time of “absolute pandemonium and fear” that was felt by everyone at the mall, he said. “People were unfortunately running for their lives.”

The girls said they were surprised to get a key to the city. “I thought they were just going to say thank you for what we did,” Hines said.

Robinson said they just tried to do what they could to help someone else and tried to stay calm.

The girls said they have not seen or talked to the injured woman since that night, but they have spoken with one of her family members and she is doing fine.