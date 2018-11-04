Hoover kicks off 2018 Thank A Vet Week

× 1 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 1 The Hoover Fire Department's honor guard conducts a flag-lowering and folding ceremony at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 2 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 2 The Hoover Fire Department's honor guard conducts a flag-lowering and folding ceremony at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 3 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 3 The Hoover Fire Department's honor guard conducts a flag-lowering and folding ceremony at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 4 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 4 A member of the Hoover Fire Department's honor guard hands a U.S. flag to Allen Pate, a Navy veteran and retired executive director for the city of Hoover, at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 5 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 5 A member of the Hoover Fire Department's honor guard hands a U.S. flag to Allen Pate, a Navy veteran and retired executive director for the city of Hoover, at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 6 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 6 Allen Pate, a Navy veteran and retired executive director for the city of Hoover, Alabama, walks to a microphone to say a few words after receiving a U.S. flag during a flag-lowering and folding ceremony at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 7 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 7 Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Pocopanni, chairman of the Hoover Veterans Committee, presents retired Hoover Executive Director Allen Pate with a case for the U.S. flag he received at a flag-lowering and folding ceremony at the city of Hoover's kickoff celebration for Thank A Vet Week at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 8 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 8 The Hoover Fire Department's honor guard conducts a flag-lowering and folding ceremony at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 9 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 9 The Hoover Fire Department's honor guard stands at attention during a flag-lowering and folding ceremony at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 10 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 10 Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Pocopanni, chairman of the Hoover Veterans Committee, salutes during a flag-lowering and folding ceremony at the city of Hoover's kickoff celebration for Thank A Vet Week at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 11 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 11 Veterans salute during a U.S. flag-lowering and folding ceremony at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 12 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 12 Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Pocopanni, chairman of the Hoover Veterans Committee, chats with retired Hoover Executive Director Allen Pate prior to a flag-lowering and folding ceremony at the city of Hoover's kickoff celebration for Thank A Vet Week at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 13 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff Guests observe a flag-lowering and folding ceremony at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 14 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 13 Bob Henson, a U.S. Navy veteran who served in the Korean War, at left, talks with retired Army Col. Peyton Ligon, a Vietnam War veteran, at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 15 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 14 Capt. Robert Beaty, at left, chats with fellow Navy veteran Harold Arndt, who served in both the Korean War and World War II, at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 16 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 15 Caroline Renfroe of Homewood, Alabama, takes a picture of retired Army Air Corps Maj. John McCrary, a World War II veteran, and John Robert Walker during the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 17 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 16 Balloons help decorate the Hoover Public Library for the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 18 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 17 Asher-Robert Murphy and his sister, Bailyn Murphy, sample some cookies and punch at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 19 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 18 People sample food and drinks during a reception at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 20 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 19 Edna and Allen Pate were special guests at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Allen Pate, who retired from the city of Hoover as executive director in January 2017, is the recipient of the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce's 2018 Freedom Award. × 21 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 20 People sample food and drinks during a reception at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 22 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 21 Janet Trucks, at left, and Bob and Phyllis Henson talk during a reception at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Bob Henson of Riverchase is a U.S. Navy veteran who served during the Korean War. × 23 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 22 People sample food and drinks during a reception at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 24 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 24 Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Pocopanni talks with Hoover Public Library employee and Hoover Veterans Committee member Kelsi Walters at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 25 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 25 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato thanks members of the Hoover Veterans Committee at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 26 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 26 Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Pocopanni, chairman of the Hoover Veterans Committee, welcomes people to the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 27 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 27 Hoover fire Capt. Tim Lawson leads in a prayer during the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 28 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 28 Leslie Fillmer, director of the Alabama Youth Symphony, listens during the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 29 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 29 The Hoover Fire Department Honor Guard presents the U.S. flag at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 30 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 30 Hoover Councilman Mike Shaw sings the national anthem at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 31 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 31 Leslie Fillmer, director of the Alabama Youth Symphony, leads the group in playing the national anthem during the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 32 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 32 Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Pocopanni, chairman of the Hoover Veterans Committee, congratulates retired Hoover Executive Director Allen Pate on being the recipient of the 2018 Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Freedom Award during the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 33 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 33 Allen Pate, the retired executive director for the city of Hoover, Alabama, thanks people for their applause after being honored as the recipient of the 2018 Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Freedom Award at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 34 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 34 Allen Pate, the retired executive director for the city of Hoover, Alabama, says a word of thanks after being honored as the recipient of the 2018 Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Freedom Award at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 35 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 35 Retired Army Col. Peyton Ligon talks about the Wreaths Across America program at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 36 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 36 Veterans stand as the song for their branch of the military is played at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 37 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 37 A U.S. Marine salutes as the song for his branch of the military is played at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 38 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 38 The Alabama Youth Symphony performs a concert at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 39 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 39 Leslie Fillmer, director of the Alabama Youth Symphony, discusses a song the symphony is about to play at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 40 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 40 Chandler Ogles, a sophomore at Corner High School in Jefferson County, Alabama, leads the Alabama Youth Symphony in a song he wrote at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 41 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 41 The Alabama Youth Symphony performs a concert at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 42 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 42 Chandler Ogles, a sophomore at Corner High School in Jefferson County, Alabama, steps off the stage after leading the Alabama Youth Symphony in a song he wrote at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 43 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 43 Laurel Impello, a student at the Red Mountain Community School and member of the Alabama Youth Symphony, performs a solo at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 44 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 44 Laurel Impello, a student at the Red Mountain Community School and member of the Alabama Youth Symphony, performs a solo and featured part at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 45 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 45 Aniyah Burr, a student from Hueytown High School and member of the Alabama Youth Symphony, performs a solo and featured part at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 46 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 46 Aniyah Burr, a student from Hueytown High School and member of the Alabama Youth Symphony, performs a solo and featured part at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 47 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 47 Members of the Alabama Youth Symphony stand at the conclusion of their concert at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 48 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 48 Members of the Alabama Youth Symphony stand at the conclusion of their concert at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 49 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 49 Hoover Public Library employee Madalyn Cohron, at right, serves coffee to guests at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 50 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 50 The Alabama Youth Symphony plays prelude music at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 51 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 52 The Alabama Youth Symphony plays prelude music at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 52 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 53 The Alabama Youth Symphony plays prelude music at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 53 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 54 The Alabama Youth Symphony plays prelude music at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. × 54 of 54 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thank A Vet Week 2018 kickoff 55 The Hoover Fire Department's honor guard conducts a flag-lowering and folding ceremony at the city of Hoover's 2018 Thank A Vet Week kickoff celebration at the Hoover Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Prev Next

The city of Hoover on Sunday afternoon kicked off its 2018 Thank A Vet Week with a celebration at the Hoover Public Library.

About 250 people showed up to honor U.S. military veterans and hear a concert by the Alabama Youth Symphony.

A 2 p.m. program in the Hoover Library Theatre paid tribute to all U.S. veterans, and especially to Allen Pate, the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 Freedom Award winner.

Pate served two years in the U.S. Navy from June 1966 to July 1968, spending time in Vietnam with the Navy’s construction battalions, better known as the Seabees.

“They were the tough, rough and ready guys like most construction people are,” said retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Pocopanni, chairman of the Hoover Veterans Committee. “They would be dropped off in the jungles, desert — anywhere in the world — and build runways, hangars, barracks and buildings from the ground up to fight a war, and if it was the Air Force, they would build us golf courses.”

But Pate was selected not only for his military service but also for his commitment and dedication to serving the city of Hoover. He served 29 years with the city, most in his former role as executive director, a position from which he retired in January 2017.

With his construction background, Pate’s fingerprints are on most of the public buildings in Hoover, Pocopanni said. He has earned the respect, pride of admiration of the city’s residents, who speak warmly of him, Pocopanni said.

Pate also has assisted in honoring veterans throughout the years. He was instrumental in developing the Veterans Memorial Plaza at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road and the Veterans Memorial Arbor at Aldridge Gardens.

Pate, who attended today’s program with his wife of 54 years, Edna, said he was honored to be on the same list as other veterans who have won the award in the past.

Retired Army Col. Peyton Ligon, a member of the Hoover-based Ryan Winslow American Legion Post 911, shared about the national Wreaths Across America program, which each year honors veterans across the country by placing wreaths on their graves in December.

The Ryan Winslow American Legion Post 911 each year tries to raise enough money to place wreaths on the graves of veterans buried at Jefferson Memorial Gardens on John Hawkins Parkway. Now, there are about 700 veterans buried there, and with the wreaths costing $15 apiece, they will need $10,500 this year.

Attendees at today’s program also heard several songs presented by the Alabama Youth Symphony and then were invited to attend a reception in the theater lobby and a U.S. flag-lowering and folding ceremony in front of the library.

The flag lowered today was presented to Pate. Additional flag-folding ceremonies are scheduled at 4:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday of this week, with those flags being presented to other veterans who live in Hoover. Each of the flags previously has been flown over the state capitol in Montgomery.

Click here to read about other events to honor veterans in Hoover throughout this month.