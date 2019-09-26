Hoover Hayride and Family Night set for Oct. 24

× Expand Staff photo. From front, Ethan, Owen and Ian Chatterton, dressed as superheroes, pose for a photo at the 2017 Hoover Hayride and Family Night.

The city of Hoover is inviting families to Veterans Park on Thursday, Oct. 24, for the 11th annual Hoover Hayride and Family Night.

The event will be 5-8 p.m. and will include tractor-pulled hayrides on a path around the lake. There usually are at least six tractors pulling trailers filled with hay, said Erin Colbaugh, the city’s events manager.

Kids are encouraged to dress in costumes and will have an opportunity to make their way through large tents and get treats from businesses, churches and other groups recruited by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. There likely will be at least 80 businesses or organizations handing out treats, Colbaugh said. Kids are encouraged to bring bags to collect the candy.

Other activities planned include face painting, balloon twisters, a photo booth, airbrush tattoos, a disc jockey playing music and visits with several children’s characters. There also will be several food trucks on site, Colbaugh said.

“It’s a fun environment for families to come out and enjoy a fall night at the park and get treats and enjoy the various activities,” she said.

The event is open to the public. Parking will be available at Spain Park High School. The city will provide shuttles to the park, or people can walk across the boardwalk through the woods to the park, Colbaugh said.