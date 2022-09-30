Hoover girls named Rising Stars

Photo courtesy of Miss Hoover Foundation. Photo courtesy of Miss Hoover Foundation. Photo courtesy of Hilary Perry. Photo courtesy of Hilary Perry. Photo courtesy of Miss Hoover Foundation. Photo courtesy of Charla Merchant.

At least four girls from Hoover are headed to the Miss Alabama and Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen competitions next year as “Rising Stars.”

Taytum Teague, a fourth grader at Brock’s Gap Intermediate School, and Anna Clare Huddleston, a third grader at Brock’s Gap, both will be going to the Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen 2023 competition with Miss Hoover’s Outstanding Teen 2023 Karrington Channell.

Meanwhile, Mallie Kate Perry, a fifth grader at Gwin Elementary School, and her younger sister, Madeline Perry, a third grader at Gwin, both will be going to the Miss Alabama 2023 competition with Jayla Duncan, who was crowned Miss Iron City 2023 in July. Duncan also spent the past year as Miss Hoover’s Outstanding Teen 2022.

Two other young ladies will represent Hoover at Miss Alabama 2023 as Rising Stars.

Izzie Waldron, a first grader at Briarwood Christian School who lives in Pelham, and Josie Hicks, a first grader at J.E. Turner Elementary School who lives in Citronelle, will be going as Rising Stars with Miss Hoover 2023 Mary-Coker Green.

The Rising Stars program gives young girls a chance to be mentored by older girls and also learn about scholarship competitions.