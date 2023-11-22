Hoover Fire Department toy drive underway for children of deployed military

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Fire Department A Hoover firefighter handles a Christmas gift donation for children of active duty members of the Army National Guard and Air National Guard.

The Hoover Fire Department each year collects toys to be distributed to children of deployed soldiers at Christmas.

This year, people can bring unwrapped toys to any Hoover fire station until Dec. 19. The Hoover Recreation Center also is taking donations. If firefighters are out on a call and the station is empty, the toys can be left under a covered area at the station. Deliveries can be made any time, but the preference is for deliveries between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The toy drive is coordinated by the Alabama National Guard Foundation, and the toys are delivered on Christmas Eve to children of active duty members of the Army National Guard and Air National Guard.

The Hoover Fire Department has participated in the toy drive for 20 or more years alongside other departments such as the North Shelby and Rocky Ridge fire departments.