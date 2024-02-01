Hoover Events Guide - February 2024

× Expand Fur the Love Gala and Silent Auction

Feb. 3: Fur the Love Gala and Silent Auction. The second Fur the Love Gala and Silent Auction is being held at the Hoover Country Club on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. While the first Fur the Love Gala two years ago benefited the Hand in Paw nonprofit, this year's event is raising money and awareness for the Roverchase Foundation, which provides professionally trained service dogs to people with disabilities, and the Linda Nolen Learning Center, which provides services for special needs children in Shelby County and will be receiving a dog from Roverchase. This year's gala will include heavy hors d'oeuvres, wine, live music by the FM Band, magician and mind reader Alec Dixon and a silent auction, said Ashley Lemley, one of the organizers. The silent auction should include jewelry, artwork, a stay at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa, an interior design session, gift baskets from Wrapsody and Tito's Vodka and gift certificates to boutiques such as Mia Moda and Apricot Lane. Lemley and fellow ARC Realty agent Gina Musser, known as the Address Makeover Gals, are the organizers. The goal is to raise $20,000 for the two benefiting organizations. Tickets cost $100, plus a $6 processing fee, and can be obtained at the-address-makeover-gals.ticketleap.com.

Feb. 9: Spain Park Football Father/Daughter and Mother/Son Dance. The Spain Park Gridiron Club is putting on a dance for fathers and their daughters, as well as mothers and their sons, in the school’s upper gym on Friday, Feb. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. The dance is designed for elementary school-age children and will have a Candyland theme, with the gym decorated in such a way as to bring the board game to life, said Traci Frazer, the spirit coordinator for the Gridiron Club. Light refreshments will be served, and there will be a photo area, Frazer said. Tickets are $50 per family pairing, and all proceeds will go to help support the football program, she said. Tickets can be obtained at myschoolshares.com under “Spain Park Athletics and Events.”

John Waite in Concert

Feb. 18: John Waite in Concert. Power ballad and rock star John Waite will sing in concert at the Hoover Library Theatre on Feb. 18 at 3 and 7 p.m. Both concerts are sold out.

Feb. 20: Artist Reception for Katie Baldwin. Baldwin, an associate professor of art at the University of Alabama at Huntsville, has been an artist in residence in Scotland, Iceland, Nicaragua, Poland, Cuba, Mexico and Japan. Some of her work will be on display at the Hoover Public Library, and she will offer a free lecture on Feb. 20 at 5:45 p.m. A free catered reception will follow. events.hooverlibrary.org/events

An Evening with Elizabeth George

Feb. 23: An Evening with Elizabeth George. New York Times and internationally bestselling author Elizabeth George is the headline speaker for the 2024 Southern Voices Festival at the Hoover Public Library. Her talk will be at 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the Library Theatre, followed by a reception and book signing. Tickets cost $40 and are available at southernvoices.info.

Feb. 24: Southern Voices Authors Conference. Authors scheduled to speak at the Hoover Public Library on Feb. 24 are Kate Quinn, Yasmin Angoe, John Archibald, Kim Cross, Kristin Harmel, Daniel Nayeri and Kenan Orhan. The conference is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is sold out, but there is a waiting list for any returned tickets.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Kids Marathon

Feb. 24: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Kids Marathon. Since the final Mercedes Kids Marathon took place in February 2023, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama has agreed to sponsor a new kids marathon this year that follows the same model. Children from kindergarten to fifth grade can log 25.2 miles incrementally in their physical education class at school or at home with parents and complete the final mile of their marathon at Spain Park High School on Saturday, Feb. 24, along with all the other participants. The final mile of the marathon is scheduled to begin with fifth graders at 11 a.m. and other grades following in 10-minute increments. Late registration is open through Feb. 16. The cost is $30 per child. Register at bcbsalkidsmarathon.com.