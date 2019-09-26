Hoover Cup golf tournament to benefit playground, archery

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Marshal Robinson sets up a tee at the driving range at Inverness County Club.

The 2019 Hoover Cup Golf Tournament, which benefits the Hoover Parks and Recreation Foundation, is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 14, at Inverness Country Club.

Players will tee off at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start (spread out at different holes on the course) and play in a four-person scramble format (where each player hits from the tee and everyone plays from the best shot of the four).

The cost to participate is $150 per person or $600 for a team of four. Players not registered with a team will be paired with other individuals to form teams.

The entry fee covers 18 holes of golf with a cart, continental breakfast, drinks on the course, lunch after the round, two mulligans per person and two door prize tickets per person, said Dee Nance, who organizes the tournament.

Prizes will be awarded to the top teams and for the longest drive, straightest drive, longest putt and closest to the pin on certain holes. There also will be a $10,000 prize for a hole in one on four par 3 holes, Nance said.

The event is designed for about 20 teams and usually raises $7,000 to $8,000, including money from sponsors, she said. Proceeds from this year’s tournament will be used to help pay for the new inclusive Explore playground at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex and for the city’s archery program, Nance said.

Sponsorship packages ranging from $150 to $3,000 are available. To register for the tournament or become a sponsor, contact Nance at dee.nance@hooveralabama.gov.