Hoover, county, state offices closed for 2023 MLK Jr. Day

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender The Hoover Senior Center in Hoover, Alabama.

All offices for the city of Hoover will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

However, the Hoover Recreation Center is scheduled to be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, and the grounds at Aldridge Gardens will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also, public safety shift workers, such as police officers, firefighters, jail personnel and emergency communications personnel, will continue working.

The holiday closures include offices at Hoover City Hall, the Hoover Public Safety Center, Hoover Public Library and Hoover Senior Center. The Hoover City Council meeting normally held the third Monday of the month has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Hoover City Hall.

Jefferson and Shelby county offices also will be closed Monday, as will the Alabama Department of Revenue’s Jefferson-Shelby Taxpayer Service Center at the Hoover Public Safety Center.

Garbage pickup for residential customers in the city of Hoover will continue as usual Monday.