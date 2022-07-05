Hoover council OKs $364,000 to build sidewalk in Russet Woods

× Expand The city of Hoover plans to build a half-mile sidewalk on this stretch of Russet Woods Drive in the Russet Woods community between South Shades Crest Road and Guyton Road. The City Council approved a $364,000 contract with Southeastern Sealcoating on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, to build on the north side of the street (at right).

The Hoover City Council tonight agreed to pay about $364,000 to build a sidewalk in the Russet Woods community.

The new sidewalk will be on Russet Woods Drive between South Shades Crest Road and Guyton Road, stretching about half a mile, City Engineer Chris Reeves said. Construction is expected to start in late July and should be completed within 90 days, Reeves said.

The job was given to Southeastern Sealcoating, which was the lowest of three bidders for the contract. The final price came in well under the $500,000 construction budget, Reeves said.

City officials were pleasantly surprised with the result. Reeves said Southeastern Sealcoating must have really wanted the job. The other bids for the job were $444,188 from Gillespie Construction and $447,900 from Walden General Contractors.

The total price will be higher than the $363,978 construction contract amount, once design fees are added, but still should come in well under the $600,000 budget for the entire project, Reeves said.

In other business Tuesday night, the council: