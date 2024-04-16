Hoover council seizes authority to appoint city attorney

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover City Attorney Phillip Corley listens during a Hoover City Council meeting on Monday, April 15, 2024, as the mayor and council discuss who should have authority to hire the city attorney.

The Hoover City Council on Monday night changed the way city attorney is appointed, giving sole appointment authority to the council, despite objections from the mayor.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said this is a “180-degree reversal from how the city has handled business over the last 40 years,” with the mayor appointing the city attorney subject to council approval.

Hoover Councilman Curt Posey said he doesn’t anticipate the council actually switching city attorneys before the next election, but council members have had some issues with legal services for many years.

First, it frequently seems like the council’s requests for legal services get put on the back burner, and the mayor’s requests for legal services get priority, Posey said.

Second, the council has had concern about rising legal bills, questioning the reasoning for extending appeals of certain cases and certain expenditures being billed through the city attorney, Posey said.

For example, the city paid a consultant to go door to door in the McAdory area, trying to get residents to annex into Hoover, and that consultant was paid through the city attorney’s office, Posey said.

The City Council has responsibility for the city’s finances, and the costs have gotten way out of hand, he said.

Changing the way the city attorney is appointed “puts us in a position where the council is on equal footing as far as representation,” Posey said.

Posey and Councilman Casey Middlebrooks framed the change as a “housekeeping” measure, and Posey said no slight was intended toward City Attorney Phillip Corley.

Brocato said the historical way of appointing the city attorney provided the necessary checks and balances and was more reasonable because the mayor and city staff utilize the city attorney on a more regular basis.

“Regardless of who appoints the city attorney, the city attorney represents and owes his duty to the city, not just to the mayor and not to the council,” Brocato said. “Any change in this ordinance tonight will only further divide our elected officials. It does not make any sense to me to politicize this position, and it should not be political.”

Brocato asked the council to at least wait and let whomever is elected mayor and council in the next election have input into the matter, but the council went ahead and voted 5-2 to make the change.

Voting in favor were Posey, Middlebrooks, Steve McClinton, Derrick Murphy Sam Swiney. Voting against the change were Council President John Lyda and Khristi Driver.

