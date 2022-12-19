Hoover council OKs borrowing $2.56 million for two fire trucks

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220125_Fire_Station11_36 A ladder truck sits outside Hoover Fire Station No. 11 in the Trace Crossings community in Hoover, Alabama, during a dedication ceremony for the station on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The Hoover City Council on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, agreed to borrow $2.56 million to pay for a new ladder truck and a new pumper truck, in addition to two other ladder trucks ordered 17 months prior.

The Hoover City Council tonight agreed to borrow $2.56 million to pay for two new fire trucks the council agreed to buy earlier this month.

The Fire Department is ordering a new ladder truck and a new pumper truck, and the city’s chief financial officer, Tina Bolt, told the council tonight she believes it would be better to borrow the money than pay the total amount in cash upfront.

Some council members questioned whether it would be better to go ahead and pay in cash and avoid finance charges because the city has money available, but Bolt and City Administrator Allan Rice said, because of several circumstances, they believe it would be better to borrow the money and pay off the loan early as more money becomes available.

Bolt said the city was able to obtain a low interest rate of 3.44% from Bryant Bank for a five-year loan, and because it will be a while before the fire trucks can be manufactured and delivered, she would rather not expend the city’s money without getting something for it quickly.

Instead, the city can make a smaller payment for now and retain more of its money. The terms of the five-year loan from Bryant Bank require a $46,462 monthly payment to cover principal and interest, city records show.

Just 17 months ago, the city ordered two ladder trucks and a pumper truck with an expected wait time of a year for delivery, but now, the wait time for a custom truck to be manufactured and delivered is 24 to 26 months for a ladder truck and 30 months for a pumper, city records show.

Bolt said her plan is to make payments on the new loan for now and when the trucks are delivered, perhaps pay off the rest of the loan early.

Rice also noted that if the city paid cash for the fire trucks now, that would use up all the money budgeted for new vehicle purchases for this fiscal year. The city already has placed orders on some other vehicles and would have to either cancel those orders and future orders this fiscal year or amend the budget to allocate more money for vehicle purchases.

Council members at first considered tabling consideration of the loan Monday night, but Rice informed the council that the manufacturer of the fire trucks is implementing an 8% price increase at the end of this month, and if the council didn’t act Monday night, the trucks would cost a good bit more.

The other two ladder trucks that were ordered in July 2021 are expected to be delivered soon, fire Division Chief Duane Prater said.

