Hoover council OKs $120 million plan for constructing new I-459 interchange

Traffic travels on Interstate 459 just west of South Shades Crest Road, which is an area where the city of Hoover, Alabama, wants to build a new interstate interchange.

The Hoover City Council tonight approved an agreement with the state outlining how a new Interstate 459 interchange will be built just south of the South Shades Crest road overpass, to be called Exit 9.

The agreement still has to be signed by the Alabama Department of Transportation and Gov. Kay Ivey, but this is a big step in the process toward getting the interchange built.

Perhaps an even bigger step that went largely unnoticed this past fall was the Federal Highway Administration giving substantial approval for the interchange. Assistant City Engineer Blake Miller said the city received that letter from the federal government on Nov. 14 after submitting an interchange justification study for federal review.

The only contingency was that an environmental impact study still needs to be submitted and approved by the Federal Highway Administration, Miller said.

The agreement approved by the Hoover City Council tonight estimates the new interchange project will cost $120 million, including $5.5 million for land acquisition, $4.9 million for utility relocation, $3.5 million for preliminary engineering and $106 million for construction.

The city of Hoover would be responsible for $61 million, including all the costs for land acquisition, utility relocation and engineering and 44% of the construction cost, according to the agreement. The state, administering federal money, would pick up the other $59 million in construction costs.

Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice said he expects the city will issue bonds to pay for its portion of the interchange because it is such a big project.

However, the city already has spent $5.27 million to buy 22 acres on the northwest side of I-459 and 31.3 acres on the southeast side. The city also already has chosen Neel-Schaffer to do the engineering for the interchange.

Some smaller tracts of land still need to be purchased, and some preliminary survey work has begun to help determine the exact tracts needed, Miller said. It could take about a month to get ALDOT and the governor to sign off on the new agreement, and then engineers can get busy with more in-depth engineering plans, he said.

It should take a couple of more years to finish the engineering work so the project can be bid out for construction, Miller said. The state will be the one seeking the bids, he said.

The interchange will include two ramps on each side of the interstate (two of which will have bridges over CSX railroad tracks on the southwest and southeast side of the interchange), Miller said. There will be a bridge over the interstate and a new lane of traffic between Exit 9 and Exit 10 (John Hawkins Parkway) on both the northbound and southbound sides of the interstate, he said.

City officials believe the new interchange will help relieve traffic congestion on other roads, such as South Shades Crest Road, Shelby County 52 and Alabama 150.

